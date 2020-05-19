Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show is still happening this year thanks to a virtual programme brought by BBC.

The annual event at London’s Royal Hospital Chelsea has been cancelled because of the pandemic but the Chelsea team has managed to bring a week of special episodes for all garden enthusiasts at home.

Presenter Nicki Chapman looked stunning in the episode on Monday, May 18th where she sported a long floral dress.

And quite naturally, viewers at home want to know how to get her outfit. So, here’s how to get Nicki’s exact yellow dress!

Buy Nicki Chapman’s yellow dress

In episode 1 (May 18th), the BBC presenter wore a floral yellow dress with a V-neck and mid-length sleeves.

The dress is called ‘Gemma-Micro Mod Floral’ and comes from fashion brand Rixo. It is slightly pricey as it costs £265 but might be a good investment for the upcoming summer.

The dress is made out of viscose, but bear in mind that the dress is delicate and requires dry clean only.

Nicki Chapman’s dresses

Nicki loves to sport long floral dresses and you will find many of her outfits from her personal Instagram profile.

Just head to her Insta @nickichappers where the presenter regularly tags the fashion brands she wears on and off the screen.

Plus, if you fancy taking a trip down memory lane – there’s a whole Pinterest post dedicated to some of the previous Nicki sported on the red carpet and on the telly.

