BBC: Make Nigella Lawson's Christmas ham treacle recipe!











Nigella has brought us some festive favourites this December, putting her own twist on Christmas in 2020. Here’s the ham treacle recipe!

BBC Two’s Cook, Eat, Repeat has showcased chef Nigella performing her culinary skills during the Christmas season.

Amongst her most popular recipes of her all-time Christmas specials is her ham treacle, which she has also included in the Simply Nigella book.

Here’s the step-by-step guide to make Nigella Lawson’s ham treacle…

Nigella’s Christmas ham treacle: Ingredients

These ingredients will feed between 10 and 12 people.

You will need the following – for the joint:

3½ kilograms joint boneless gammon (rind on)

150 grams black treacle

Then for the glaze, the following ingredients are required:

1 tablespoon whole cloves

4 tablespoons black treacle

4 tablespoons demerara sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Nigella’s Christmas ham treacle: Recipe

This black treacle ham recipe is slow-cooked, so it will need to be prepared well ahead of time before serving. In fact, the process takes 2 days.

With just seven steps, any beginner cook can follow this recipe!

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 250°C/230°C Fan/gas mark 9/450ºF, and let your gammon come to room temperature.

Step 2: Line a large roasting tin with a layer of foil, and then sit a wire rack on top of this foil. Tear off a large piece of foil (big enough to wrap around the ham) and place this over the rack on the roasting tin. Tear off a second, large piece of foil and place on top, but in the opposite way to the first, so you have 4 corners of foil ready to wrap your ham in.

Step 3: Sit the gammon on the foil and then pour the black treacle over it, straight onto the rind, letting it run down both sides.

Step 4: Now lift up the sides and ends of the first layer of foil and make a seal at the top, leaving some room around the gammon, then seal the ends. Then take up the other piece of foil and do the same: you are trying to create a good seal around the gammon, so pinch together any open gaps that remain. Finally, tear off another piece of foil and put over the top of the whole parcel, making sure it’s well sealed.

Step 5: Put carefully into the oven and let it cook for 30 minutes, then turn the oven down to 100°C/80°C Fan/gas mark ¼/200°F and leave for a further 12–24 hours.

Step 6: The following day, take the gammon out of the oven and open up the foil seal. It will have made some liquid, which you can reserve to moisten the carved meat later. Carefully lift the gammon out onto a board, snip and remove the string, and peel off the rind to leave a good layer of fat.

Step 7: Increase the oven temperature to 200°C/180°C Fan/gas mark 6/400ºF. Using a sharp knife, cut a diamond pattern in the fat layer, drawing lines one way and then the opposite way, about 2cm/¾-inch apart.

Step 8: Stud the centre of each diamond with a clove, then mix together the black treacle, demerara sugar and Dijon mustard in a bowl and spread over the fat on the ham. It will dribble off a bit, so just spoon it back over the gammon before putting back in the oven for 20 minutes, by which time the glaze will be burnished and blistered in the heat.

Step 9: Remove from the oven, and transfer to a board. Let it rest for 10 to 20 minutes before carving into thin slices.

