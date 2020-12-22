BBC: Make Nigella Lawson's rocky road Christmas recipe!











Every year, chef Nigella Lawson puts her mark on the Christmas season with her world-famous recipes.

To end December 2020, fans of the BBC chef are hoping to attempt her popular rocky road Christmas recipe.

The Cook, Eat, Repeat chef has continuously showcased her culinary skills this year, whether it comes to savoury, meats or desserts.

Here’s how to make Nigella’s rocky road Christmas recipe – step-by-step!

Nigella’s rocky road Christmas: Ingredients

The amount of ingredients used will make 24 rocky road crunch bars.

It looks like those trying out the recipe will have to visit the baking section!

Here’s the list of ingredients needed:

250 grams dark chocolate

150 grams milk chocolate

175 grams soft butter

4 tablespoons golden syrup

200 grams amaretti biscuits

150 grams brazil nuts (shelled)

150 grams red glace cherries

125 grams mini marshmallows

1 tablespoon icing sugar

edible glitter

Nigella’s rocky road Christmas: Recipe

The preparation part of this recipe doesn’t take long.

However, it does take over 1 hour to cook, so you might need to wait a while to taste them for yourself!

Step 1: Chop both sorts of chocolate small, or use chocolate buttons made for melting, and then put into a heavy-based pan to melt with the butter and syrup over a gentle heat.

Step 2: Put the biscuits into a freezer bag and bash them with a rolling pin to get big- and little-sized crumbs; you want some pieces to crunch and some sandy rubble.

Step 3: Put the Brazil nuts into another freezer bag and also bash them so you get different-sized nut rubble.

Step 4: Take the pan off the heat, and add the crushed biscuits and nuts, whole glacé cherries and mini-marshmallows. Turn carefully to coat everything with syrupy chocolate.

Step 5: Tip into a foil tray (I use one 236mm x 296mm / 9¼ x 12 inches), smoothing the top as best you can, although it will look bumpy.

Step 6: Refrigerate until firm enough to cut, which will take about 1½–2 hours. Then take the set block of rocky road out of the foil tray ready to cut.

Step 7: Push the icing sugar through a small sieve to dust the top of the Rocky Road. Then, if you like, add a sprinkling of edible glitter for some festive sparkle. With the long side in front of you, cut into it 6 slices down and 4 across, so that you have 24 almost-squares.

