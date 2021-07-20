Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Nikita Kuzmin? Professional dancer's girlfriend, age and nationality!











Strictly Come Dancing fans can officially begin getting excited as an all-new series is upon us in 2021! Series 19 will kick off in the Autumn and brings with it a new judge and four new professional dancers.

The departure of judge Bruno Tonioli means that the 2021 panel will consist of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. Jowita Przystal, Cameron Lombard, Kai Widdrington and Nikita Kuzmin join series 19 as new professional dancers! So, without further adieu, let’s find out some more about Nikita – his girlfriend, nationality, age and Instagram.

New Strictly Come Dancing 2021 professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin

Meet pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita Kuzmin is 23 years old and hails from Ukraine.

He started dancing at the age of four and lived in Ukraine until he was nine before his family moved to Italy for his sister’s dancing career as per the BBC.

During his time in Italy, he was crowned Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom six times. See Nikita in action back in 2019 here.

Strictly Come Dancing: Who is new dancer Cameron Lombard?

Was Nikita on Let’s Dance?

Yes, prior to joining the cast on Strictly Come Dancing, Nikita worked on another TV show – Let’s Dance – which is essentially Strictly’s German equivalent.

Nikita has taken to the ‘gram to share posts of himself with his partner on Let’s Dance, in 2020 he was partnered with Sabrina Setlur and Laura Müller.

Nikita’s sister, Anastasia (@anastasia__kuzmina) has 80k followers and she’s a professional dancer on Italy’s Dancing With The Stars!

The Rap Game | Series 3 Trailer – BBC Trailers BridTV 3537 The Rap Game | Series 3 Trailer – BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/BMcVCwnNuxw/hqdefault.jpg 827340 827340 center 22403

Meet Nikita’s girlfriend

Judging by Nikita’s Instagram page, he and his girlfriend are both dancers.

He’s in a relationship with Nicole Wirt who writes in her IG bio that she is a Frankfurt-based professional dancer and ambassador for a clothing brand @atelier_gaby.

Nikita has over 14k followers, find him under the handle @nikita__kuzmin. He and Nicole have clearly been together a long time, and also used to compete in dance contests together!

As per the BBC, Nikita “initially wanted to do karate like his hero Jackie Chan” however, it appears that he’s smashing it in the dance field. The pro dancer took to IG to share his thoughts on joining the show on July 19th: “And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all“.

BBC: Where is Gold Town filmed? Scotland location revealed!

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING SERIES 19 IN SEPTEMBER 2021.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK