Who is Christmas University Challenge mathematician Nira Chamberlain?











Jeremy Paxman is back in 2021 with a batch of Christmas episodes of University Challenge. The alumni of various universities across the UK have got their thinking caps on as the competition is well underway this winter.

Since 1962, University Challenge has been airing and the show has seen many brainboxes feature on the show. One of this year’s Christmas episodes, airing on December 27th, is set to feature Nira Chamberlain. So, let’s find out more about the mathematician.

University Challenge: Who is Nira Chamberlain?

Nira Chamberlain is a mathematician and alumni of Portsmouth University as per the BBC. TV property expert Tayo Oguntonade is also on Nira’s team during the Christmas University Challenge episode.

He is 52 years old and hails from Birmingham. Nira includes a Jamaican flag in his Twitter bio, so we can assume this is a nod to his heritage.

Nira can be found on Facebook where it states that he’s married to Jacqueline Rhule-Chamberlain.

He is the team captain during the UC Christmas episode. Nira wrote on Facebook: “No mathematical questions? Oh boy! Sometimes you just have to step outside your comfort zone.”

Nira Chamberlain’s career explored

Nira Chamberlain graduated from Portsmouth University in 2005 with a PhD in mathematics.

Following this, he’s worked in data science and as per his LinkedIn page, he currently holds the role of Principal Business Modelling Consultant at SNC Lavalin Atkins.

Speaking to Plus Maths Org in 2016 Nira said that his favourite part of mathematics is “the challenge of seeing the problem for the first time. The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.“

Is Nira one of the UK’s top scientists?

Yes, as per Loughborough University, “Dr Nira Chamberlain is listed by the Science Council as “one of the UK’s top 100 scientists.“

Nira has many titles, as well as being a doctor, in 2020 he became the President of the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications.

He is also a member of the European Mathematical Society and the Operational Research Society.

Nira writes in his Twitter bio that he’s “Future President of the Mathematical Association” and a “Pro Mathematical Modeller”.

He also writes on LinkedIn that he “has two mathematical doctorates and is listed by the PowerList 2022 Top 100 Most Influential Black Person in the UK (5th year in a row) and Top 100 Most Influential BAME Leaders in the UK Tech by Inclusive Board“.

