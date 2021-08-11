Celebrity MasterChef: Who is Nisha Katona? Chef's net worth and partner!











Nisha Katona has recently been sharing her cooking tips on Celebrity MasterChef 2021. Let’s get to know the chef and judge on Instagram.

Alongside John Torode and Gregg Wallace, her expertise has helped to decide which celebrity gets eliminated, and who stays in the competition.

She tasked the contestants to cook an Indian recipe from her menu, as inspired by restaurant Mowgli – which she owns.

Viewers may be wondering who Nisha is, where her restaurant is, and what else she does when she’s not cooking up a storm. Reality Titbit found out.

Celebrity MasterChef: Who is Nisha Katona?

Nisha is best known for being a British chef, and restaurant owner.

She is the founder of Mowgli Street Food restaurants and the Mowgli Trust charity, as well as a food writer and television presenter.

The Celebrity MasterChef star was a child protection barrister for 20 years.

Now 49, she is the author of three cookbooks: Pimp My Rice, The Spice Tree, and The Mowgli Street Food: Authentic Indian Street Food.

Her fourth book, The 30-Minute Mowgli will be released on November 9th.

I think I prefer #CelebrityMasterChef without the restaurant segments. Nisha Katona was very kind and encouraging to the celebs. @MasterChefUK — Little Pink Kitchen (@TheLittlePK) August 10, 2021

What is Nisha Katona’s net worth?

Nisha’s net worth is currently £564.2K

This is based on Company Check, which outlines the chef’s net current worth in relation to her three businesses.

Nisha’s companies include Mowgli Street Food Ltd, NML Trading Ltd, and Nisha Katona Ltd, which is where she gets most of her income.

It’s likely that she could also have other forms of income, as a successful author, restaurant owner and TV presenter.

Her first Indian cuisine restaurant was opened in 2014, at Bold Street, Liverpool, after quitting her job as a barrister.

Having invested all her savings and taking out a bank loan to open the eatery, it all paid off – as she now has eight branches across the UK!

Nisha Katona has been an absolute delight on #CelebrityMasterChefuk



Plenty of advice and encouragement along with a wonderful smile. 😀#CelebrityMasterChef #masterchefuk #nishakatona pic.twitter.com/oIc9BjE6o8 — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) August 10, 2021

Who is Nisha Katona’s partner?

Zoltan Katana

Nisha and her husband Zoltan met while she was a student.

He is a renowned classical guitarist from Hungry, who Nisha moved to Liverpool with after passing her bar exams.

They now have two daughters together, India and Tia.

Zoltan formed a guitar duo called Katona Twins with his identical twin brother Peter, who he has performed all over the world with.

The duo are thought to be one of the best classical guitarists of their time!

