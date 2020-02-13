Oli's illness: Best Home Cook viewers joke that judges "poisoned" him!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Best Home Cook is back on BBC One in 2020 for a sparkly new second series.

Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett are this year’s judges – and Tom Kerridge even pops in as a guest judge for one episode.

The contestants are being whittled down as the weeks go on. Of course, there can only be one winner and things are getting tense as the finale airs on Thursday, February 20th.

Series 2 episode 7 saw one of the contestants step out of a challenge. So, what was Oli’s illness?

Why was Oli ill during episode 7?

It was announced over half-way through the episode (Thursday, February 13th) that Oli wouldn’t be continuing in the next challenge due to an illness.

It wasn’t confirmed why exactly Oli was ill, but he said he hadn’t had a cup of tea in 48 hours.

He was back during episode 7, though, and had the chance to take part in the paris brest dessert challenge.

Oli misses a challenge

Because of his unexpected illness, Oli, unfortunately, had to miss one of the Best Home Cook challenges.

The contestants were tasked with creating a dish with a humble tin of tuna chunks. While Georgia seemed horrified at the chosen ingredient, others were very pleased with the fishy option.

Oli didn’t get a chance to whip up a tuna-based dish and was added to the eliminator challenge by default because of his illness.

Twitter reacts to Oli’s absence

As soon as Oli’s illness was announced on the BBC show, Twitter users ran to their keyboards to make jokes about why he could’ve disappeared: “The judges poisoned Oli because they just want him out.”

More said: “They tear Oli apart and praise Georgia. The judges just can’t hide their favourite. Oli is going home. ”

And: “Shock horror! The judges have already decided that Oli is in the eliminator.”

While another added: “Of course they choose something that will ensure Oli goes.”

Me leaving the #besthomecook house after wiping corona virus sauce on Oli’s toothbrush to send him home pic.twitter.com/bbmLiZ39Ts — Sven‘s Megharb Era (@TheSvenPrint) February 13, 2020

