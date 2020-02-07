Sam is a freelance writer based in the UK. He spends his time writing about entertainment, social issues and politics. When he's not writing about reality television, he's most likely watching it.

Mehreen Baig may not be one of the most famous or most celebrated TV presenters but she is one of the most inspiring.

A teacher turn blogger and now TV presenter, Mehreen’s rise to stardom is a remarkable story.

Currently featuring on BBC Two day-time series Walks of Life and new Friday night series Our Coast, here five facts you need to know about Mehreen Baig.

Who is Mehreen Baig?

Mehreen Baig is a television presenter who joins Adrian Chiles for the BBC Two series Our Coast. She is believed to be around 30 years old and comes from Pakistani heritage.

She previously worked as a teacher in a North London school and later went on to work as a professional blogger.

Mehreen has also worked as a motivational speaker, and often discusses topics surrounding the British-Asian community.

In her blogs, she often covered subjects surrounding Asian women that have been considered taboo and it’s ground-breaking journalism mentality that has won her accolades.

Where have you seen Mehreen Baig before?

In addition to starring on the BBC series Pilgrimage: The Road To Rome, Mehreen has also presented segments of The One Show, as well as day-time TV series Walks of Life.

She has also hosted the BBC documentaries Islam, Women and Me and Lost Boys? What’s Going Wrong For Asian Men.

Mehreen has also previously written for both The Telegraph and The Observer and is very talent.

Is Mehreen on Instagram?

Yes, Mehreen is on Instagram and her official username is @queenmehreen.

The television presenter has over 20,000 followers and often shares snapshots of her everyday life and glamorous TV gigs. Mehreen is also on Twitter, and you can follow her at @thequeenmehreen.

How to watch Our Coast

Our Coast currently airs on BBC Two on every Friday night at 8.30 pm.

There are four scheduled episodes in the series meaning it will come to a close on February 28th.