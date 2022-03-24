Panther Milk is clawing its way to success after Dragons' Den appearance













Since 2005, many entrepreneurs have done their best to win the investment of Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and the rest of the Dragons on Dragons’ Den. The BBC show sees all kinds of businesses pop up the elevator and walk through its doors but few have had names as catchy as Panther Milk.

Panther Milk CEO Paul Crawford appears on Dragons’ Den in 2022 and pitches his vegan cocktail brand to the Dragons. Since appearing on the show, the business inevitably gained more publicity and as per The Glasgow Times, the brand has a major “cult following“.

What is Panther Milk?

Panther Milk is an alcoholic oat milk drink that comes in a variety of flavours – chocolate, original, mint and strawberry. The original recipe drink contains “overproof spiced rum, white rum, gin, brandy, Minor Figures oat m*lk and condensed oat m*lk“.

As per Panther Milk’s website, the drink is “inspired by ‘Leche De Pantera’, a potent cocktail that has its origins in the hedonism and indulgence of 1920’s Spain“.

Panther Milk’s founder, Paul Crawford, discovered the drink while in Barcelona and he launched the brand in Glasgow in 2014 as a pop-up bar.

Panther Milk appears on Dragons’ Den

During Dragons’ Den series 19 episode 12, Paul Crawford pitches Panther Milk to the Dragons.

As per Herald Scotland, founder Paul hoped that his appearance on Dragons’ Den would boost the business from being a “cult underground thing to being a bit more readily available“.

The Panther Milk website states that since the pop-up bar’s “humble beginnings” the demand for the vegan drink “has soared – so we decided to invite the world to the party, by making Panther M*lk available to everyone“.

Where to buy Panther Milk

Panther Milk has an Instagram following of over 6.4K on Instagram @panther_milk_. Anyone looking to get their hands on the vegan cocktail can head over to the Panther Milk IG page which links to the brand’s website.

Different flavours of Panther Milk can be purchased online for around £24 for a 70cl bottle or £9 for a 250ml bottle.

Judging by Panther Milk’s Instagram Stories, the drink is also available to buy from various shops in Glasgow including @ggbrothers_glasgow.

Panther M*lk is made locally and sustainably with @MinorFigures oat milk.



If you've been around a while you will know that in 2020 our recipe changed to make our m*lk Vegan as being a sustainable brand is very important to us. No panthers are harmed in the making! pic.twitter.com/hOaXJe2Z83 — Panther M*lk (@Panther_Milk_) March 23, 2022

