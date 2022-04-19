Patrice Evra won't be going cold on his wife-to-be Margaux any time soon













Patrice Evra is currently on our screens every Tuesday for Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof on BBC. The new BBC show is pushing celebrities to their absolute limit with a series of freezing cold challenges. The aim of the challenges are to test contestants mentally and physically, being led by ‘Ice Man’ Wim Hof.

Patrice Evra is amongst the celebrities on the show, who is expected to do well due to his athletic background. Patrice is the former Manchester United and France nation team’s captain, so ice baths should come natural to him.

So, let’s get to know a little more about Patrice ahead of the upcoming second episode. Reality Titbit have all the deets on his fiancé Margaux, their son Lilas and the breakdown of his marriage with Sandra Evra, so keep reading to find out more.

BBC: How Wim Hof’s wife inspired his extreme passion

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof | Trailer | BBC BridTV 9234 Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u-_G8mN3230/hqdefault.jpg 982386 982386 center 22403

Who is Patrice Evra’s wife-to-be?

Patrice Evra is engaged to Danish model Margaux Alexandra. They have not confirmed when the wedding will be, however they have been engaged since 2020. In his Instagram post announcing their engagement, Patrice told followers all about how she stole his heart.

The former Manchester United player wrote:

“After the second time we see each other I told you you going to be my wife for the rest of my life 🙏🏽I can’t live without you now , even when you’re next to me I miss you ! You think I was crazy when I asked your hand 💍 only after 3 months we meet … I wish to all the men to love theirs women the way I love you 🔥It’s just amazing I can’t describe it ,you are my universe ,my soul ,my peace you make me realise being soft its strength not weakness 💪 I feel more safe when you hold my hand 🙏🏽happiness it’s a choice! I choose you for the rest of my life my little mushroom”

It seems like it was love at first sight for Patrice, and fans of the star couldn’t be happier for him.

Margaux and Patrice have a baby boy together

Margaux and Patrice began dating in 2019 and have been happily together ever since.

The pair welcomed their first child into the world on the 3rd of May 2021, their son called Lilas Latyr Evra. Lilas is featured all the time across Margaux and Patrice’s social media accounts, as they are very proud first parents.

Fans of the couple have been quick to comment how adorable their baby boy is, many referring to him as a “

Mini P” [Patrice].

THE APPRENTICE: S16 cast launch podcasts and new companies in 2022

Patrice was previously married to his childhood sweetheart

Many followers of the footballer were shocked to hear about his new fiancé, as they had only just learnt about his split from his ex wife, Sandra.

Sandra Evra was Patrice’s first wife. She was his childhood sweetheart, as the pair met in high school and were inseparable since.

The pair got married in 2007, however officially divorced in 2020. Sandra discussed that the reasoning behind their divorce is due to Patrice’s affairs. There had been previous scandals revealed which Sandra forgave him for, but the most recent one is what led Sandra to call it quits.

WATCH FREEZE THE FEAR WITH WIM HOF TUESDAYS ON BBC ONE AT 9PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK