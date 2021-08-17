









Celebrity MasterChef involves Patrick Grant cooking up a storm, but putting his appearance aside, fans are wondering who his partner is.

Back in 2021 for a sixteenth series, Gregg Wallace and John Torode are prepped and ready to hand out some difficult challenges.

Series 16 of the BBC show features a star-studded cast including Katie Price, Duncan James, Rita Simons and… Patrick Grant!

However, it looks like some viewers are mesmerised by Patrick Grant’s charisma, and who his partner is. We explored his relationship history.

Patrick Grant: Relationship history

Patrick was in an eight-year relationship with fellow designer Katie Hillier but the two called it quits back in 2016.

While they were together, Patrick and Katie used to spend their time between Marylebone and Oxfordshire.

In a 2012 interview with The Independent, Patrick revealed that he met Katie while working with menswear designer Kim Jones in New York. He and Katie met at the afterparty of Kim’s design show and started dating straight away after coming back to London.

In the interview, Patrick called his ex Katie “the best person to share a country walk”, while she said that he’s “feisty and always has a really strong point of view”.

Who is Patrick Grant’s partner?

Patrick is currently single, and does not have a partner

The BBC judge has revealed that he is not actively searching for a relationship right now, but would be happy if it came along.

He told Express: “If a relationship comes along that works with the tightly constrained amount of time that I have, of course I’d be happy.”

A quick glimpse on social media shows that Great British Sewing Bee fans have fallen in love with the judge and designer.

It must be Patrick’s charm, charisma and warm personality as many have been fancying him for years since his appearance on the BBC show.

One viewer said: “I thought Patrick Grant was gay, turns out he isn’t. I think i fancied him more when i thought he was gay.”

Has Patrick been married before?

No, the designer has never tied the knot before.

There’s no confirmation out there whether Patrick has been in a relationship with someone else after breaking up with Katie.

In 2016, The Times wrote that the designer was “in a dating daze”, though he wasn’t on Tinder.

