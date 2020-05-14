Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Every season of The Great British Sewing Bee features the most talented amateur sewers across the British nation.

The BBC programme returned for series 6 in 2020 with a new line-up of hopeful designers to test their skills and abilities in a series of sewing challenges.

In episode 4 (Wednesday, May 13th), the contestants had the task to create sportswear, and particularly, a stylish and practical rugby shirt.

Surprisingly, judge Patrick Grant has experience playing rugby during his early years. So, let’s find out when and who did he play for.

Patrick Grant: Rugby career

Years before his successful career as a fashion designer, Patrick Grant was passionate about playing rugby at school and university.

He started playing rugby professionally during his time at the boarding school Barnard Castle School in Durham. Speaking about why his parents sent him to a boarding school and his love for rugby, Patrick told Scottish newspaper The Herald:

They (Patrick’s parents) have good friends who live not far from Barnard Castle and their two sons were there. So they knew the school and said it was good for rugby and I was mad on rugby.

Patrick played for the Scottish rugby union at U18 and U19 level before an unexpected shoulder injury cut his sports career short.

He also played rugby for several college teams, as well as Edinburgh’s Watsonian Rugby Club.

Patrick Grant played other sports too

During his time at school and university, the fashion designer picked up a range of other sports too.

For instance, Patrick had a go at rowing, swimming, athletics, tennis and cross country running.

On top of that, the Great British Sewing Bee judge is a keen cyclist too and he often prefers cycling to work. Plus, he previously completed Scotland’s Coast To Coast race – a 105-mile competition that involves kayaking and running!

Patrick’s life after playing rugby

After his gig as a professional rugby player, Patrick studied a BEng course in Materials Science and Engineering at Leeds University and earned an MBA from the University of Oxford.

He kicked off his fashion career in 2005 after taking over as director at the tailoring company Norton and Sons.

