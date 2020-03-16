Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Money for Nothing is back for a new series this year, bringing us more interesting renovation projects across the UK.

On the BBC series, presenter Sarah Moore rescues old items and furniture. Using the help of antique designers, Sarah recovers the items to sell them and give the profit to those who threw them in the first place.

One of the restorators featured in this year’s series is Peter Fournel.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Peter, including his business and social media accounts!

Meet Peter Fournel

Peter is an antique restorator based in Maidstone, Kent.

Prior to his career, he studied Antique Restoration at the Rycotewood College in Oxfordshire. He completed the course with HND (a distinction mark).

For many years, Peter worked as a furniture restorer in Sevenoaks before becoming self-employed.

In addition, he also renovated many furniture pieces for several British Embassies and has travelled a lot as part of his job.

As you are all self isolating today what an ideal time to watch Money For Nothing this afternoon BBCONE 3.45pm. I’m on it! Watch me sorting out a drop arm sofa #moneyfornothing @Monfornothing @SMvintage pic.twitter.com/kmkzZLBOrG — Peter Fournel (@PFAntique) March 16, 2020

Peter Fournel: Business

In 2005, Peter founded his own furniture business called Peter Fournel Antique Restoration.

The designer offers a range of services, including French polishing, upholstery and repairs to woodwork.

For more information on the work he does, you can check the company’s website. There, you can also find several antique pieces that Peter has renovated and put for sale.

On his website, Peter says:

I have enjoyed every minute of it and I’m very lucky to have a job that I love. Every job is different, I enjoy a fresh challenge and preserving furniture for future generations is so rewarding.

Follow Peter Fournel on social media

We found Peter on Twitter! Give him a follow under the name @PFAntique.

Since the new Money for Nothing series has started, Peter has regularly shared updates about his stint on the BBC show.

Meanwhile, his antique restoration business has its own Facebook page which you can find here.

WATCH MONEY FOR NOTHING WEEKDAYS AT 3.45 PM ON BBC

