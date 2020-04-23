Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC One has brought charity programme The Big Night In on Thursday, April 23rd in partnership with Comic Relief and Children in Need.

The show sees the likes of many celebs, including Matt Baker, Zoe Ball and Davina McCall, who have come together to raise money and help those in need.

Featuring performances from Strictly Come Dancing stars and music from Gary Barlow, The Big Night In is a full hour of entertainment.

In addition, comedian Peter Kay is making a special appearance as well after being absent from the screen for two years. So, where has Peter Kay been?

Who is Peter Kay?

Peter Kay, 46, is best-known for creating the hit series Peter Kay’s Car Share on BBC. He rose to fame after winning the Channel 4 series So You Think You’re Funny in 1997.

Peter has worked in the entertainment industry for over 20 years now and has won several awards, including a BAFTA TV award for Best Male Comedy Performance and NTA award for Best Comedy (Car Share).

Where has Peter Kay been?

One of Peter’s last appearances was back in 2017. At the time, the comedian said he’s taking a career break because of “unforeseen family circumstances”.

In the statement, he revealed that he’d canceled his stand-up tour Dance For Life, explaining: “This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first. He added:

I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I’m very sorry.

The comedian hasn’t revealed the reason behind his career break, though he’s always tried to put his family away from the media spotlight.

Peter’s wife is Susan Gargan and the two have three children together.

