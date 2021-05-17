Great British Menu: Who is Phil Wang? Career and Instagram of 2021 guest judge











Great British Menu series 16 episode 25 welcomes guest judge Phil Wang to the panel. So, let’s get to know more about Phil, from his career to family life!

Great British Menu kicks off its finals week from Monday, May 17th 2021. The finalists really have to up their cooking game as the competition begins drawing to a close. The regional heats are over and the eight winning chefs remain. Now, they’re ready to battle it out in order to see their starter course at the banquet.

Who is Phil Wang?

Phil Wang is a comedian best known for appearing on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Have I Got News for You, The Russell Howard Hour and The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

He’s also an actor, writer and producer. Phil’s TV credits include @Elevenish, Unspun with Matt Forde, Horrible Histories, The First Team and Famalam.

Phil was born in Staffordshire, England in 1990 making him 31 in 2021. He has an English mother and a Chinese-Malaysian father. Education-wise, Phil studied engineering at King’s College, Cambridge, and was president of the well-known drama club Cambridge Footlights.

BBC: Phil Wang on Great British Menu

Great British Menu judges Matthew Fort, Oliver Peyton, Rachel Khoo are joined by Phil Wang during episode 25 which airs May 17th 2021.

The comedian has previously worked with the BBC on his comedy series Wangsplaining which aired on BBC Radio 4 in 2019.

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Phil described how Sundays taste for him: “Laksa from this shop on Gaya Street in my hometown of Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia“. He also revealed that he enjoys cooking and can whip up all sorts from “cod with capers and dill; confit duck and steak fiorentina“.

Phil’s Instagram page features many posts of delicious-looking food that he’s cooked, too. So, it looks as though he’s in good stead to judge the Great British Menu food.

Does Phil Wang have a wife?

It looks as though Phil Wang is single in 2021.

Follow the comedian on Instagram @wangpix, on Twitter @PhilNWang where he has over 210k followers.

He also started a podcast in 2020 called ‘Budpod with Phil Wang and Pierre Novellie‘ which he creates with friend and fellow stand-up comedian Pierre Novellie.

