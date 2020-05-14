Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Charlie Brooker is returning to his critical roots this May 2020 with a brand new ‘Wipe’ series.

The Black Mirror creator first created Screenwipe in 2006, then Newswipe (2009), Gameswipe (2006) and finally Weekly Wipe (2012). The last time we saw Brooker casting his sharp critical eye over the news of the week was in December 2016.

But now Brooker is back with a new series on BBC from Thursday, May 14th – Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe.

Although this might be Charlie Brooker’s most unique series to date in terms of content, much will feel familiar about the show; particularly as an old face is returning to our screens along with Brooker.

So who is Philomena Cunk? Who plays the character and what is her role on Charlie Brooker’s Wipe series?

Who is Philomena Cunk?

Philomena Cunk is the comedy persona of Diane Morgan.

Philomena rose to prominence as a featured character on Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, however she went on to star in a multitude of spin-offs shows such as the mockumentaries Cunk on Christmas, Cunk on Shakespeare, Cunk on Britain and Cunk and Other Humans.

In this role, Diane plays Philomena as an ill-informed interviewer and reporter, who is known for her rather dry presentation of the news.

Meet Diane Morgan

Diane Morgan is an actress and comedian originally from Bolton. She was born in 1975, making her 45 years old this year.

Although Diane is most well-known for her role as Philomena Cunk, she also has starred in Sky One comedy series Rovers, as Liz in the BBC Two sitcom Motherland and finally as Kath in the smash hit Netflix series After Life.

Diane is part of a sketch comedy duo alongside Joe Wilkinson. From 2008, they performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for three consecutive years.

Before Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe was in motion, Charlie and Diane had plans to create a new Philomena Cunk series. They said plans were in motion – scripts and the like had been written and were ready to go – but production was brought to a halt given the pandemic. Charlie said that they only made Antiviral Wipe as they couldn’t make the new Cunk series.

Does Diane Morgan have a husband?

Diane is not married, however has a long-term partner called Ben Caudell.

Ben Caudell is a BBC comedy producer and writer. Some of his credits over the years include 8 Out of 10 Cats, Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, plus Famalam as the executive producer and writer. Ben has also worked on some of Diane Morgan’s shows. It is likely they met while working on Weekly Wipe back in 2013.

The couple live in Bloomsbury, London.

