Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal episodes see a cast of seven celebrities from different faiths will meet in Northern Portugal to tackle a modern-day Catholic pilgrimage, including Rita Simons, as fans wonder if she’s Jewish.

This is the fifth series of the BBC show, with previous seasons seeing Pilgrims travel to Rome, Santiago, Istanbul, and the Scottish Isles. In a series first, the Portugal cast will be on a deadline.

We take a look at the cast, including Rita Simons, as they set off on the pilgrimage through Portugal.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal cast

Is Rita Simons Jewish?

Yes, Rita Simons is Jewish, but speaking to the BBC ahead of the Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal release she said: “I am Jewish. I do not practise, and I am not kosher. I am what I would call ‘culturally Jewish.'”

When asked if the experience had changed or increased her faith, the ex-Eastenders actress said: “No, it’s just given me a bit more appreciation for the fact that I belong to a community, but I don’t feel more religious.”

“I learnt nothing I didn’t already know but maybe forgot. My religion is very much rooted in family and kindness and generosity.” she continued.

Many fans will know that Rita is the niece of The Apprentice‘s Alan Sugar, who is also Jewish. Lord Sugar is married to Rita’s aunt, Ann Simons. The pair have been married since 1968.

As for Rita, she is currently in a relationship with Ben Harlow, after her divorce from hairdresser Theo Silveston. The two met on the set of Legally Blonde The Musical.

Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

When do Pilgrimage The Road Through Portugal episodes air?

The show is a three-part series, with episodes airing every Friday at 9 pm.

Episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after the broadcast.

If you can’t wait that long, previous series are available on BBC iPlayer for viewers to binge now.