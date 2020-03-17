Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC Two is bringing back its pilgrimage travel series this year with a new line-up of celebrities taking part.

This time, seven celebs will embark on a spiritual journey starting in Serbia and finishing in the historic city of Istanbul in Turkey.

The documentary series proved to be a success with viewers which is why a third outing has been commissioned.

So who’s taking part this year? Here are the confirmed cast members, start date and episode guide for Pilgrimage: The Road To Istanbul.

Pilgrimage: The Road To Istanbul: Start date and episode guide

The travel documentary starts on Friday, March 27th at 9 pm on BBC Two.

There will be three hour-long episodes, airing every week on the same channel.

Pilgrimage: The Road To Istanbul: Cast

Adrian Chiles

Edwina Currie

Fatima Whitbread

Mim Shaikh

Amar Latif

Dom Joly

Pauline McLynn

Adrian Chiles

Adrian, 52, is a television and radio presenter, born in Birmingham. He currently presents BBC Radio 5 Live and has had many presenting gigs for the broadcaster.

He presented The Apprentice: You’re Fired! from 2006 to 2009 and co-hosted The One Show between 2007 and 2010.

Edwina Currie

Edwina, 73, is a former politician. She was part of the Conservative Party from 1983 to 1997. During that time, she was also a junior health minister.

After her career as a politician, Edwina became a writer and broadcaster.

Fatima Whitbread

Fatima is a former Olympian champion. She won the European Championship in 1986, breaking the world record for best throw.

She was born to a Turkish Cypriot mother and Greek Cypriot father, but she’s a practicing Christian.

Fatima is the one on the left in the tweet below.

Mim Shaikh

Mim is only 23 years old, but he already has a successful and award-winning journalism career behind his back.

In 2018, he presented his debut documentary called Mim Shaikh: Finding Dad where he embarked on a journey to find his missing father.

My debut documentary where I set out to go and find my biological Father has just gone LIVE on @BBCThree. If you know anyone who has been affected by Fatherlessness then please do share with them as it could help bring some peace. #FindingDad https://t.co/jgc5kK9gph — Mim Shaikh ✨ (@MimShaikh_) October 18, 2018

Amar Latif

Amar is a presenter, actor and keen traveller. He lost 95% of his sight by the age of 18.

In 2005, Amar founded Traveleyes – a tour operator company for both blind and sighted tourists.

We can’t wait to hear from @AmarLatif_ of @TraveleyesLtd at #ECISLeadership! Join him for Learning Ecosystems as he shares how he built a successful business, challenged preconceptions, & continues to see the world around him: https://t.co/tmr71BcLfw@ecis_georgie @kevinjruth pic.twitter.com/GcoDLwC95f — ECIS (@ECISchools) February 10, 2020

Dom Joly

Dom is a 52-year-old comedian, born in Beirut, Lebanon. He was born to British parents and later moved to the UK.

He’s been a columnist and correspondent at The Independent. In 2019, he joined the Liberal Democrats.

First review in for Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps. Thank you very much…https://t.co/w4BiOStffj — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 19, 2020

Pauline McLynn

Pauline, 57, is an Irish actress and author. Some of her most memorable roles are as Mrs Doyle in Channel 4’s Father Ted and Libby Croker in Shameless.

She also portrayed Yvonne Cotton in BBC’s EastEnders.

You'll have to be #CWIP about it. Only one more week to get your entry in for the Comedy Women in Print prize. Published & unpublished novels, published, self-& micro-published graphic novels. Closing date is 2 March. #CWIPprize Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/4YDFsjgccb — Comedy Women In Print 2020 entries are now closed (@CWIPprize) February 24, 2020

