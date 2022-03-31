Dragons' Den's PipeSnug is cleaning up building jobs all over the UK













Thursday nights wouldn’t quite be the same without an hour-long instalment of BBC’s Dragons’ Den. Touker, Deborah, Sara, Peter and Steven are poised and ready with their notepads and pens to take note as the budding entrepreneurs enter the Den in series 19.

All kinds of businesses have popped up the elevator and pitched their brands to the Dragons in 2022 including teeth whitening brands, vegan alcohol businesses and lingerie companies, however, few get to walk away with an investment. March 31st’s episode of the show features a handy tool for builders, so let’s find out more about PipeSnug…

What is PipeSnug?

A PipeSnug is a patented product that is used to seal a pipe as it exits a wall.

It tidies up all sizes of builders’ jobs where the surround of a pipe would need to be “made good“.

As per the PipeSnug website, the product provides a “professional-looking finished every time” and it’s a “quicker, cheaper and cleaner” way of finishing off a job.

PipeSnug appear on Dragons’ Den

Dragons’ Den series 19 episode 13 features PipeSnug founders Chris Burdett and Alex Lever.

They entered the Den in a bid to secure an investment from the Dragons after presenting what they believe could be a game-changer for the building trade.

The PipeSnug founders valued their business at £1.3M which prompted Dragon Peter Jones to say: “This is PipeSnug, not pipe mug” on the show.

They had sales last year in the tens of thousands, but the PipeSnug founders had some difficulty in convincing Peter Jones to invest.

Dragons’ Den: Where is PipeSnug now?

Prior to going into the Den, PipeSnug’s founders said that they were: “totally confident in our product and the time and money it saves” as per Pro Builder Mag.

And, it seems that they’re right to be confident as their products are already stocked in huge stores such as ToolStation and Screwfix. Customers can purchase a PipeSnug online for under £10.

It’s safe to say that PipeSnug’s Instagram page is pretty satisfying to look at, the ‘before and after’ shots of untidy to tidy pipes likely make a lot of people happy.

The brand has a following of over 5K on Instagram (@pipesnug) at the time of writing.

WATCH DRAGONS’ DEN ON THURSDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE

