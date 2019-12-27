Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

It’s a clearly one of the most wonderful times for those of us who like to stay at home during the holiday season.

There’s a full-on Christmas schedule of shows, quizzes, competitions and TV series – and we simply couldn’t ask for more.

One of these game shows which returns with a festive special is Pointless Celebrities on BBC One.

So when can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know about the Christmas special, including celebrity line-up, air date, episode guide and more!

Who will host Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special?

The show’s long-running presenter Alexander Armstrong will be once again hosting the Pointless Celebrities 2019 Christmas Special.

And as usual, Richard Osman will co-host the festive quiz edition.

The presenters will give viewers at home a celebrity version of the game show in which participants will try to come up with the answers that nobody else could think of.

SEE MORE: Meet the new Best Home Cook 2020 judges.

Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special 2019 line-up

There are nine celebrity contestants who will appear on the Christmas special this year.

Those who have joined include actor and TV presenter Christopher Biggins, comedian Paul Zerdin and singer Gary Wilmot.

Also taking part are actress and presenter Michelle Collins, Strictly Come Dancing 2017 star Debbie McGee and puppeteer Richard Cadell with Sooty.

Steps singer Faye Tozer and former Blue singer Duncan James are also among the celebrity line-up.

When is the Christmas special on?

Pointless Celebrities 2019 Christmas Special airs on Saturday, December 28th at 8:30 pm on BBC One.

BBC One normally airs the quiz show weekdays from 5.15 pm.

How long has the show been on TV?

Pointless Celebrities aired in 2011, so the game show has been on TV for eight years now.

In 2016, the show reached a huge milestone celebrating its 1,000th episode. During that edition, Alexander and Richard swapped their roles for the very first time.

Richard stepped on the master podium and replaced Alexander as the main presenter.

SEE MORE: Where are Dinoski now? The latest Dragons’ Den success

Pointless is back and is looking for pairs of contestants. To apply visit https://t.co/Y3bzsbpLZ1 — Pointless (@TVsPointless) April 11, 2019

WATCH POINTLESS CELEBRITIES 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ON DECEMBER 28TH AT 8:30 PM ON BBC ONE.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK