Meet Pooch Perfect UK contestants on Instagram: Kara, Thomas, Abbie, Ellie and more!











Who are the Pooch Perfect UK contestants? The show debuted on BBC One with its first-ever UK series in early 2021.

BBC One brought the new competition Pooch Perfect on our screens which kicked off with its first season here in the UK on Thursday, January 7th.

Presented by Sheridan Smith, the show searches for the nation’s best dog groomer as contestants’ skills are put to a test in every episode.

So, who is taking part on Pooch Perfect? We found the stars from the BBC One programme on Instagram!

Sheridan Smith on Pooch Perfect (C) BBC – Photographer: James Stack

Pooch Perfect UK: Contestants

Abbie

Kara

Kelly D

Thomas

Hannah

Lakhi

Tanya

Tom

Ellie

Georgia

Helen

Vasileios

Kayla

Kelly G

Mich

Michael

Abbie

Abbie Toogood runs a dog grooming salon from her garden in Leicestershire.

For information and prices, you can follow Abbie’s business from its official Facebook page.

Instagram: @thecaninebarber.

Kara

Kara Mary is an owner at Fairy Dogmother, a salon based in Cambridgeshire.

Her Instagram profile is private at the time of writing but you can follow Fairy Dogmother under the handle @fairydogmotherfdm.

There are some incredible transformations on the salon’s Instagram page!

Kelly D

Kelly Davis is the director at KD Grooming Studio and has 18 years of experience in the dog grooming field.

She offers training and courses to other aspiring groomers. Kelly is also founder of Supergroom South West – a charity competition which provides a platform for groomers to compete and raises money for an animal rescue and rehab centre.

Find her on Instagram @kellydavisofficial where she currently has just over 250 followers.

READ MORE: Where was Pooch Perfect UK filmed?

Thomas

Thomas Mcdonald, who comes from County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, got into dog grooming following the recession in 2008.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started small, working from home and later set up his own salon called Wizard of Dogs. Thomas also runs a grooming academy.

Instagram: @thomasmcdonald_123.

Hannah

Hannah has owned her own pet grooming business, Pooches Grooming Studio, for the last 10 years.

On her website, it says that some of “recent wins were at the Grooming Show in January 2016 where she won 1st place in the experienced gun dogs category with her hand-stripped cocker Louis and also 1st place in advanced cross breed workshop category with a gorgeous cockerpoo”.

Instagram: @pooches_studio.

Lakhi

Lakhi Thindal is also a salon owner and is an ‘International Certified Master Groomer’ who offers training to help groomers improve and learn.

Follow Lakhi on Instagram @lakhiscissorhands.

Tanya

Tanya Salas started grooming in 2016, opened her own salon in 2018 and started taking part in competitions in 2019.

She is a huge Harry Potter fan and her salon comes under the name Hairy Pawters School of Scissorcraft & Wizardry.

Instagram: @hairypawterscraigantlet.

ITV:Who is Sofia from The Cabins? ITV star is a model!

Tom

Tom Heaton-Clarke is a pet stylist from Wythenshawe. He was named ‘Rising Star’ at The British Dog Grooming Championships in 2018.

He converted his garage at home into a pet grooming salon called Tom’s Dogs.

You can find Tom’s business on Instagram @toms_dogs.

Ellie

Ellie Linsell is the owner of Perfect Paws Dog & Cat Groomers.

How did she get into dog grooming? Ellie has had an interest in animals from an early age and she decided to train as a dog groomer after being disappointed with the way another salon had groomed her Pomeranian dog.

She trained at the Bishop Burton College followed by an intensive course at the Absolutely Animals in London.

Follow her on Instagram @ellielinsell.

Georgia

Georgia is a salon owner from South Wales and comes from a family of dog groomers. She runs a salon based in Llanelli with the help of her husband Ricky and sister Gabriella.

Georgia likes to take part in competitions across the UK and “her true passion is poodles, owning, showing and competing with them”, according to the salon’s website.

Instagram: @louisianna_grooming.

Helen

Helen Kirby is a grooming tutor at Bone Idol Academy, a salon based in Brighton.

She learned grooming techniques at an academy based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Follow her work on Instagram @helen_jayne_kirby.

Vasileios

Vasileios Barlos is an award-winning and celebrity dog groomer. He moved to the UK after serving five years in the Greek army.

He works as the senior groomer at a Notting Hill salon and manages a team of nine groomers.

You can find him on Instagram @vasileios_barlos where he has amassed nearly 3k followers.

Kayla

Kayla Jade Harrison runs two high street hair salons based in Berkshire with her mother and sister.

You can find Kayla on Instagram @kaylaharri25 where she has 334 followers at the time of publication.

Kelly G

Kelly Gayler has been in the dog grooming business in the last 18 years, having set up her first salon with her mother back in 2002. Kelly and her mum operate a grooming academy together.

In a social media post, Kelly expressed her excitement to be on Pooch Perfect, writing:

“I’m really honoured to be on the UK’s first dog grooming reality show along side 15 of the country’s best groomers and now friends.”

You can find her on Instagram @kjgdoggroomingacademy.

Mich

Mich Dale is a stylist and dog groomer with 35 years of experience. Now, that’s incredible!

She is based in Stoke-on-Trent and offers training to other aspiring dog groomers.

You can find more about Mich from this website and follow her on Instagram @pooch_perfect_canine_stylist.

Michael

And last but not least, Michael Shiels is also an award-winning and experienced dog groomer.

He operates a salon based in Derry, Northern Ireland. He set up MS Grooming Academy which offers dog groomer training courses.

Follow him under the handle @bark_n_beauty_spa.

WATCH POOCH PERFECT ON BBC ONE ON THURSDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK