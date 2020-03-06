Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The adventurous series of Race Across the World is due to start this Sunday (March 8th) with a new line-up of optimistic travellers.

The BBC Two competition will see five pairs of contestants, racing against each other to reach the final destination without taking a single flight.

The contestants have to leave their phones behind and they need to think of quick ways to cross the countries – whether that’s by boat, bus or on foot.

So, what is the route of Race Across the World 2020? Here are the countries BBC2 stars are crossing this year!

Race Across the World 2020 countries

Mexico

Belize

Guatemala

El Salvador

Honduras

Nicaragua

Costa Rica

Panama

Colombia

Peru

Bolivia

Paraguay

Chile

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

Race Across the World 2020 route

As seen on the list above, filming of the BBC Two series took place in 16 different countries across Central and South America.

The first leg of the race starts in Mexico City. The travellers have to make their way from Mexico through Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador before they reach Nicaragua.

Then they have to cross the transcontinental link of Costa Rica and Panama before they get to South America.

The final stop of Race Across the World is in the most southerly city in the world which is Ushuaia in Argentina. Ushuaia is a resort town with amazing views to the surrounding Martial Mountains.

One thing is for sure – that’s a long route and as usual, the competition is set to be challenging and tough!

How long is Race Across the World 2020 route?

Based on a simple measure from Google Maps, the real distance between Mexico City and Ushuaia is approximately 8,737 kilometers (5,429 miles).

However, since the contestants will be crossing 16 different countries they would have to travel much longer than that.

