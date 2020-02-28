University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

BBC Two struck gold with their competitive travel series Race Across the World when it launched last year.

The show sees contestants compete in pairs seeing who can get from A to B on a map fastest, using only land-based modes of transport, no phones and limited cash. Easy, right?

In season 1 we saw Elaine and Tony take home the prize after they reached Singapore from the UK in the fastest time. This year, the BBC are switching up the format slightly, making the stakes higher and the journeys tougher as the show returns for 2020.

Here is everything you need to know about Race Across the World series 2.

Race Across the World returns in 2020

Fans will be delighted to hear that the second season of Race Across the World is just around the corner.

The series will kick off on Sunday, March 8th on BBC Two. It will air at the slightly earlier time of 8 pm and episodes are one hour long.

Episodes will then be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer after broadcast.

HEAD HUNTER : Who is Hunted’s detective Helen Chamberlain?

What is the Race Across the World 2020 route?

It was anticipated that the BBC would alter the journey for the second season of Race Across the World, but now they have made it even tougher.

Rather than Europe and Asia as the continents of choice, the contestants will have to travel through the Americas. They will also not be starting in the UK this time. Instead, it has been confirmed that the contestants will kick off their challenge in Mexico City, having to reach seven checkpoints to complete the challenge.

First up in episode 1 is Copan Ruinas in Honduras.

TOO FUNNY: First Dates’ Liam and Rebecca have viewers divided

Race Across the World 2020 countries

They will be tackling sixteen countries to complete the Race Across the World 2020 route.

These countries are: Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Panama, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Guatemala, Uruguay, Belize, Bolivia.

This is no holiday. It's the adventure of a lifetime!#RaceAcrosstheWorld is back! 🌎🗺🎒🙌 pic.twitter.com/enD9xz2S0s — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 27, 2020

WATCH RACE ACROSS THE WORLD 2020 FROM SUNDAY, MARCH 8TH ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK