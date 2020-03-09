Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Race Across the World kicked off its 2020 series on Sunday night (March 8th) with a bunch of new contestants.

This time, the travellers must cross Central and South America in order to get to their final destination which is Ushuaia, Argentina.

Episode 1 proved that the race will be tough and stressful again and only those who cope with the challenges on the road will make it to the finale.

But, who is the narrator of the BBC Two series? Let’s find out.

Who is Race Across the World’s narrator?

The narrator of Race Across the World is John Hannah. He’s a 57-year-old actor from East Kilbride, Scotland.

On the BBC Two programme, John typically narrates the journey each couple takes from one point to another, giving a short historical background of the place.

John also narrated the first series of Race Across the World where contestants had to travel from London to Singapore.

Where do we know John Hannah from?

Some of you may remember John from several popular American movies.

The Scottish actor played in the hit movie Four Weddings and a Funeral and the 1998 film Sliding Doors.

He is also known for his role as Jonathan Carnahan (the brother of Rachel Weisz’s character) in The Mummy trilogy.

WATCH RACE ACROSS THE WORLD 2020 FROM MARCH 8TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK