Race Across the World crowned its winners Emon and Jamiul on Sunday night, April 26th.

The second series followed five pairs on an epic journey across Central and South America as they used local transport, hitchhiking and their feet to reach the final destination in Ushuaia, Argentina.

But Sunday’s episode brought the emotional scene of Jo and Sam’s departure. So, why did they drop right before the BBC finale?

Meet Jo and Sam

Jo and Sam are mother and son from Manchester.

Jo, 54, went backpacking when she was in her twenties. Her main motivation to join the BBC competition was to share her travel experience with Sam and explore the world together.

Sam, on the other hand, has never been on such a long backpacking trip before, so he joined to discover new places and spend more time with his mother.

What happened to Jo and Sam on Race Across the World?

Jo and Sam were forced to miss the 2020 finale due to zero budget left.

The beginning of the episode saw Jo and Sam reveal to fellow BBC contestants that they couldn’t finish the final leg of the race because they had run out of money.

Gutted that they couldn’t keep racing, the mother and son treated themselves to one last experience together.

Sam explained: “So we were at this ranch, it was beautiful, we had moments riding horses what she wanted to do the whole trip. And finishing it somewhere beautiful on a horse, riding off into the sunset, that’s what we did.”

Jo added that she was grateful for sharing the wonderful journey with Sam and learning from the whole experience together.

Cracking end to race across the world. Deserved winners in the end. Gutted that Jo and Sam didn’t get to finish though. — cassie (@cassie2195) April 26, 2020

Follow Jo and Sam on social media

If Jo and Sam were one of your favourite pairs on the series, you can catch up with them on social media.

Sam is on Instagram under the name @sam_gardinerratw20. You can find Jo’s Insta handle @joannacgardiner, but her account is private and she has just 2 posts.

