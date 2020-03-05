Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Race Across the World will be back for a second season with a brand new line-up of enthusiasts ready to take on an epic adventure.

Starting this Sunday (March 8th), the BBC Two series will follow the travels of five pairs from Mexico to Argentina.

The trick is that they have to make the journey without using a single flight and ditch the comfort of using the internet and smartphones.

So, who’s competing on Race Across the World this year? Let’s meet the 2020 contestants!

Race Across the World 2020: Contestants

Dom and Lizzie

Emon and Jamiul

Jo and Sam

Shuntelle and Michael

Jen and Rob

Dom and Lizzie

They are siblings from Wetherby, Yorkshire. Dom, 22, and Lizzie, 21, were very close growing up as kids.

However, life and responsibilities have drifted them apart so the two siblings have joined Race Across the World to build their relationship back.

Dom is a teaching assistant, while Lizzie works as a chalet host.

Emon and Jamiul

Emon is 35 years from and is a business owner in Bradford.

During his 20s, Emon was a keen adventurer and has even climbed Mount Everest and Kilimanjaro.

His nephew Jamiul, 25, comes from Oldham and is an Architecture graduate student.

Interesting fact – the two reunited at a family wedding after being apart for 10 years which was only three months before they joined the competition!

Jo and Sam

They are a mother and son duo from Manchester. Jo is 54 years old and works as a physiotherapist.

Sam is 19 years old and is a landscape designer.

Jo is a keen adventurer herself and did her first backpacking journey in her 20s. Now, she wants to pass her knowledge and skills to her son Sam.

Shuntelle and Michael

Shuntelle, 40, and Michael, 47, are a couple from South London. She is a project manager, while Michale is an ex-military and works as a health and safety construction consultant now.

They met three years ago on Tinder and decided to join the series to test their relationship.

In addition, Race Across the World will be a major challenge for Shuntelle since she loves travelling first class!

Jen and Rob

They are 33 and are a married couple from Reading. Jen is a resourcing consultant, while her husband works as a systems engineer.

Their motivation to join the BBC Two series is to share the experience and win the money prize to renovate their home.

Plus, Rob struggles from a hearing loss so he wants to improve his communication with Jen and test his abilities.

Moreover, he’s keen to take a break from the daily grind and explore the world with his wife.

