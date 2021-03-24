Great British Menu: Who is Rachel Khoo? Husband and Instagram of new judge!











Rachel Khoo is set to become the new judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu, joining co-stars Oliver Peyton and Matthew Fort.

The cooking competition is back, which will see chefs go head-to-head in celebration of British invention and innovation this series.

Viewers may have noticed that Rachel Khoo is new to the BBC series, who has a wealth of experience to bring to the judging table.

So, let’s get to know everything about the new judge Rachel Khoo, including her husband, family, and career background.

Who is Rachel Khoo?

Rachel, 40, is a British cook, writer and broadcaster. She is also founder and editor-in-chief of lifestyle magazine Khoollect.

Born in Croydon, Rachel and her family then spent four years growing up near the countryside in Germany, and returned to the UK after.

Her food-based career all started when she completed a three-month patisserie course at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris in 2006.

She then worked as a store pastry chef at La Cocotte in Paris, before opening a restaurant to test recipes for her first English cookbook, The Little Paris Kitchen, and served food out of her flat in Paris!

Later, The Little Paris Kitchen: Cooking with Rachel Khoo, was commissioned by the BBC as her first TV series, when her career took off.

Rachel Khoo: Husband and family

Rachel has been married to Robert Wiktorin, from Sweden, since 2015.

They have two sons together, one born in early 2017 and another in 2019.

Robert, who is a professional chef and cook, moved to Stockholm with Rachel in 2016. They also own a flat together in London.

He is thought to be around 39 years old.

Meet Rachel Khoo on Instagram

Rachel’s Instagram is filled with tasty treats, from mochi, chocolate fondant, and chocolate mince pies, to roast poussin!

She appears to keep her profile very professional, as there are very rarely any glimpses of her family and love life.

For anyone hoping to use Rachel’s recipes, there is a highlight featuring all of them on her Instagram.

When she’s not busy cooking up a storm, it looks like the new judge enjoys going for runs (including a casual 10K on a snow day) and swimming.

She spends most of her time in Stockholm, Sweden, where her main home is, so it is assumed she is staying in London purely for the BBC series!

