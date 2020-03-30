Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Series 2 of Race Across the World kicked off earlier this year, bringing a new line-up of hopeful travelers.

This year, five pairs of Britons have the mission to cross Central and South America from Mexico City to Ushuaia in Argentina.

Every episode brings new challenges for the contestants as they try to make it to their final destination without taking any flights.

And the BBC Two series is what we need as it features stunning locations that many of us would want to visit one day. In episode 4 of series 2 (March 29th), one of the locations that we saw was the Rainbow Mountain in Peru.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the filming location in Race Across the World!

Where is the Rainbow Mountain in Peru?

The Rainbow Moutain is located near the city of Cusco, Peru. The place is known as Montaña de Siete Colores and features yellow, red and green surroundings.

Until 2015, the place was unknown to the rest of the world. However, due to climate change, the snow on top of the mountains started melting down and revealed the vast colourful stripes of the area.

The altitude of the Rainbow Mountain is 5,200m or 17,060 ft.

How to get to the Rainbow Mountain in Peru?

The Rainbow Mountain is a short visit from Cusco. In fact, it’s the perfect day trip by bus if you’re staying in the city for a few days.

And once you get there, it’s roughly a 7 km hike where you can take in the stunning views of the mountain range.

💙 Jo and Sam reflect on the past four weeks 💙

#RaceAcrossTheWorld @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/sk8ko6fcD3 — Race Across The World (@RATW_official) March 29, 2020

It’s a bucket destination for many viewers

Many viewers at home say that binge-watching of Race Across the World is what helps them get through the self-isolation period.

Since there are strict travel restrictions and closed borders across the globe, many Twitter users have vowed that they want to visit the Rainbow Mountain once things get better.

Should not have watched the Peru episode of race across the world because now I’m CRYING at how much I miss it and how small the chances of my plans to travel Latin America this year are 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — eve (@evebennettx) March 29, 2020

Watching Race across the World. These mountains in Peru were permanently snow covered until 2015, when #ClimateChangeIsReal resulted in the snow melting and this ⬇️ is what was revealed! pic.twitter.com/uErXWErsGJ — Annie (@amcclure147) March 29, 2020

