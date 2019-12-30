Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Get ready to feel some serious nostalgia as much-loved 1990’s cooking show Ready Steady Cook is back for a revival in 2020!

The hit TV cooking show which saw Fern Britton and Ainsley Harriott as host is set to air again on BBC One, but this time with a new face fronting the series.

The competition sees the red kitchen go against the green kitchen in using a limited amount of ingredients to make a dish within the set time.

Let’s take a look at the Ready Steady Cook 2020 chefs, new host and whether it’s following the same format!

Ready Steady Cook 2020: Chefs

A variety of chefs have already signed up for Ready Steady Cook 2020. So far the chef’s involved include Mike Reid, Romy Gill, Akis Petretzikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh.

The show will see some changes on the sustainability front in 2020. It’s out with the plastic bags and in with the re-usable jute bags instead.

Ingredients are also set to be presented on-screen “in a responsible way, avoiding single-use plastic with glass jars and bottles being favoured over plastic alternatives.”

Ready Steady Cook 2020 host

Fern Britton and Ainsley Harriott have previously held the fort on Ready Steady Cook.

Now, in 2020, the show is back with a brand new host in the form of Rylan Clark Neal.

Rylan rose to fame through The X Factor in 2012 and has since landed himself some major presenting roles. He’s managed to bag himself a daytime TV slot on BBC’s iconic Ready Steady Cook.

Ready Steady Cook 2020: Format

The BBC gives us a run-down of what exactly the format will be in the 2020 show:

In every episode two contestants are each paired up with a chef, going head to head in the newly designed Ready Steady Cook kitchen. But in this new series, the chefs will now face two different taste tests and the clock is always ticking!

In the first challenge, each contestant comes armed with their bag of ingredients, all bought within a £10 budget. They’ll have just 20 minutes to create a dish.

We can expect more format twists in the new series including wildcard ingredients. The revamped second challenge is even faster, as each pair has just 10 minutes to create yet more amazing dishes, this time based on audience ingredients cards.

WATCH READY STEADY COOK IN 2020 ON BBC ONE.

