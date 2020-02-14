Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ready Steady Cook is returning this year for a new series, but with a twist as there’ll be a fresh new face presenting in the kitchen.

The long-running cooking show debuted back in 1994 with hosts Fern Britton and Ainsley Harriott. The last season was broadcast in 2010.

But now, new host Rylan Clark-Neal is fronting the show and we’re definitely excited for a revival series in 2020!

So here’s everything you need to know about the show, including start date, episode guide and filming locations.

Ready Steady Cook 2020: Start date

The cooking game show will be back for a 2020 edition on March 2nd on BBC One at 4.30 pm.

Ready Steady Cook 2020: Episode guide

Based on the BBC listing, the 2020 series of Ready Steady Cook will air for five episodes in total.

Each episode will air for 45 minutes between 4.30 pm and 5.15 pm. And since this is daytime cooking show, the series should run from Monday to Friday.

Ready Steady Cook: Filming location

Filming took place at BBC Pacific Quay which is BBC Scotland’s television and radio studio in Glasgow.

The new season was filmed in January this year, has reported Glasgow Times.

Ready Steady Cook’s new format and episode 1 explained

In 2020, more and more cooking shows understand the importance of sustainability and minimising food waste.

That’s the case with Ready Steady Cook as the show will reflect current food themes such as plastic reduction, managing food waste, budget cooking for a family, as well as constantly changing food habits.

In every episode, two contestants will be partnered with a chef.

In the first episode, participants will have to create a delicious meal with ingredients costing in the range of £3.50 to £10. They will have 20 minutes to create a meal and impress the studio audience.

WATCH READY STEADY COOK FROM MARCH 2ND ON BBC ONE AT 4.30 PM

