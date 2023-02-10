Reece Donnelly’s theatre school is Scotland’s leader in performing arts. He recently left The Apprentice due to medical reasons, but this doesn’t mean his success in the business world changed in any way.

The Apprentice 2023 contestant left fans shocked when he suddenly had to leave the BBC entrepreneurial competition when the business hopefuls were whisked away to Dubai to provide a corporate away day.

As the candidates landed in the country, however, Reece was nowhere to be seen. In the boardroom, it was mentioned that he “wasn’t able to take part in the task and has subsequently left the process.”

Credit: BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

Meet Reece from The Apprentice

Reece Donnelly from The Apprentice is a business owner who starred in the 2023 series. He has been in the entertainment industry since the age of six when he appeared on CBBC in a TV role.

Since then, he’s been busy working professionally on projects like Carrie & Davids Popshop, Waterloo Road, Citizens Theatre, Pavilion Theatre, Happy Days UK Tour (Scottish Leg), and a T-Mobile commercial.

Reece also has a background as a voice-over artist for clients such as NHS and Nickelodeon. Reece is also a successful director and senior talent agent of sister company KR Management.

Reece Donnelly’s theatre school

Reece is the director, founder, and principal of the Theatre School of Scotland, the leading performing arts school in the country. In recent years, Reece has taken students and clients to lead roles on BBC, CBBC, Netflix, and more!

Established in 2017, Reece’s theatre school offers prestigious performing arts training for kids and young adults through weekly courses and offering professional practice for those aspiring to achieve a career in the performing arts.

Acting, musical theatre, singing, and dancing are all part of the package, with locations in Glasgow and Edinburgh. Classes cost £52.80 per month for a Junior Dance and Performance course of four hours per week.

Following The Apprentice, Reece plans to get university status for his theatre school and to expand the franchise across England, Ireland, and Wales. It’s safe to say his business is thriving despite leaving the show!

Why Reece left The Apprentice

Reece revealed that he left The Apprentice for medical reasons. In an interview with STV News, he said:

I was presented with a choice and I had to listen to my body. It was filmed last year, and I don’t want to ruin the TV magic for anyone so I won’t say much about that, but sometimes you have to choose your health over wealth.

His departure was discussed and agreed upon between Reece and the program-makers, leaving ten contestants going through to the next round on The Apprentice, as Joe was fired by Lord Sugar in the same episode.

WATCH THE APPRENTICE ON BBC ONE EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK