Remarkable Places to Eat: Cost of eating at San Sebastian's Mugaritz revealed!

Fred Sirieix is back in 2019 with a brand new TV series. But this time he’s not aiding the public in finding love, but opening our eyes to culinary magic all over Europe.

The First Dates presenter joins forces with some of the most well-known chefs including Michel Roux Jr and Angela Hartnett to discover the most delicious dishes going.

Remarkable Places to Eat episode 4 sees Fred join another famous chef and travel to some of their favourite spots to eat in the world.

Here’s how much it costs to eat at the San Sebastian restaurant Mugaritz…

Remarkable Places to Eat San Sebastian

Episode 4 of BBC Two series Remarkable Places to Eat takes Fred Sirieix to the heart of the Basque country in northern Spain.

Described as the culinary capital, it is home to 186,000 residents. And although the population is relatively small the area is home to 17 Michelin stars and two restaurants that rank in the world’s top 50.

Fred and Nisha Katona visit a tiny sports bar to eat a Basque classic as well as Michelin starred restaurant Mugaritz.

How much does it cost to eat at Mugaritz?

To eat at the ninth best restaurant in the world it will set you back around £200 per head.

On the Mugaritz website, it states that the tasting menu costs 220 euros and if you want to buy the Mugaritz experience for a friend it will cost 300 euros.

Fred described the Head Chef – Andoni Luis Aduriz – as ‘the Pablo Picasso’ of cooking.

What’s on the menu at Mugaritz in San Sebastian?

Technically there’s no ‘menu’ at Mugaritz. They say “You will enjoy a unique tasting menu designed especially for you”.

During episode 4 of Remarkable Places to Eat, Fred and Nisha tucked into ‘The Cork’ which was a freeze-dried pate moulded into the shape of a bottle cork.

Next, ‘Vellus of Life’ was served – steak tartar beneath a blanket of penicillin. They then went on to eat a Chocolate bar filled with peas and pistachio.

Followed by chicken skin shaped into the face of a pig filled with chorizo foam.

Customers are served a whopping 20 courses during their experience at Mugaritz.

