Remarkable Places to Eat follows First Dates maître d’ Fred Sirieix on a leisurely trip around Europe and beyond. Joined by some of Britain’s favourite chefs on his journey, Fred dines at some of the top restaurants around. From local fish and chip shops in Edinburgh to fine-dining spots in San Sebastian, the show covers it all!

Remarkable Places to Eat returned for a second series on Thursday, June 18th. This saw Fred and Andi Oliver venture to Marrakech to taste some of Morocco’s best food.

The second episode saw Fred joined by cookbook author Rachel Khoo as they headed to Vienna in Austria.

However, fans of the show were confused when in the place of series 2 episode 3, a repeat episode from series 1 aired on Thursday, July 2nd. So, what happened to Remarkable Places to Eat series 2 episode 3? When will the episode air?

Where is Remarkable Places to Eat series 2 episode 3?

Remarkable Places to Eat fans were confused when the third episode of the new series did not air.

One fan took to Twitter to ask when the rest of the series will air. They reached out to Outline TV, the production team behind Remarkable Places to Eat and fortunately got a response.

Outline TV responded: “Saddly [sic] we’ve currently only been able to complete two episodes due to COVID-19. We shall keep you updated on any further progress with the rest of the series.”

How to watch Remarkable Places to Eat

Fortunately for fans of the show, BBC iPlayer have held on to all of the episodes which have been released so far.

They have all four episodes from series 1 – Venice, Edinburgh, Paris, and San Sebastian. The BBC iPlayer also has the two released episodes from series 2 – Marrakech and Vienna.

Here’s hoping it won’t be too long before Fred and co. are back on our screens with new episodes!

