MasterChef UK is heating up with every single week as the amateur chefs get one step closer to the coveted Masterchef title.
The BBC kitchen welcomes a new line-up of hopeful chefs but only one of them will become the 2020 champion. Previous winners of the series have gone on to starring in other reality series and opening their own restaurants.
One of this year’s contestants is Renata Winters. So, let’s meet Renata and get to know her age, family and social media profiles!
Meet MasterChef’s Renata
Renata, 38, lives in Hertfordshire with her husband and three children. The MasterChef star moved from Slovakia to the UK 17 years ago.
However, after so many years Renata is still inspired to cook dishes of her home country.
She’s a mother of three children who are 8, 5 and 2 years old and says that the kitchen is her go-to place for some personal space.
One of the recipes that left judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace craving for more was her delicious chocolate fondant.
We've never been this tense over a chocolate fondant before 😬 If at first you don't succeed…
There's more drama and delight with #MasterChefUK on @BBCiPlayer – https://t.co/INSLCcJcnF pic.twitter.com/Xwt62OOPek
— MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) March 26, 2020
Follow Renata on social media
You can find the MasterChef contestant on Instagram under the handle @renatawinters.
And if you’re after her Twitter, follow her @RenkaD where she regularly shares about her appearances on the BBC show.
Out of her two accounts, Renata is more popular on Instagram with more than 250 followers at the time of writing.
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone! This year I decided to go crazy and enter Masterchef 2020! I’ve always love cooking as my friends will know, after a few years of badgering by my husband I finally did it an applied. Amazingly! I got the call to prepare a dish and from over 6,000 entrants I made it to the live shows. I’m on next week, see how far I get. I’m going to be hiding behind a pillow cringing watching myself but I’m pretty sure most of you will enjoy the laugh! Enjoy x #Masterchef2020
Viewers react to MasterChef’s Renata
Renata is already a top star among viewers at home as many say that she should start a cooking programme with fellow star Beverly.
Well, she has qualified for the quarter-finals so only time will tell how far she goes in the competition.
Someone give Beverley & Renata a cooking show immediately #masterchef
— Aladdin Sane ★⚡️ (@QuietQueer) March 25, 2020
Beverley and Renata need their own show. Cookery with a bit of solving crimes thrown in #MasterChefUK
— MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) March 25, 2020
