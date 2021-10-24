









The glitz and glam is back in 2021 on BBC One as a brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing is here. Series 19 launched on September 18th with a host of new celebrities ready to take to the dance floor.

From Gordon Ramsay’s daughter to actors like Greg Wise and Katie McGlynn, there’s a variety of famous faces taking part in Strictly series 19. As well as new celebs learning the cha cha cha, there’s a familiar face on the judging panel this year and some newbies among the professional dancers.

Nancy Xu, Rhys Strictly Come Dancing faith – (C) BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Meet Strictly Come Dancing’s Rhys

Strictly Come Dancing star Rhys is 27 years old and hails from Lewisham, London, but he’s currently based in Manchester.

The Strictly star is a TV presented on CBBC and an actor.

Rhys has been paired with pro dancing newbie Nancy Xu in 2021 and the pair have been holding their place in the competition with their performances so far including the American Smooth.

Read More: Is Strictly Come Dancing’s Rose Ayling-Ellis deaf?

Rhys’ faith explored

During Rhys’ time on Strictly Come Dancing so far, he’s spoken about the importance of the Christian faith in his life.

On the BBC show, he’s described the church as his “second home” and as per Premier Christian News, we can assume that he attends The Parish of St James and St John in Romford.

Speaking to Premier Christian News, “Rev David Anderton, the vicar of St James and St John in Romford, said that Rhys requested that his partner Nancy Xu pray with him before they head out on stage.

“Rhys asked Nancy if she would pray with him and she said yes, so just before they go onto the dancefloor, they pray.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 | Trailer | BBC BridTV 4817 Strictly Come Dancing 2021 | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bvgL5aQKuzs/hqdefault.jpg 860285 860285 center 22403

Meet Rhys’ family

Writing for the Evangelical Alliance in 2018, Rhys said that he “grew up in a Christian household with a powerful, God-fearing woman“.

Both his mum and his dad feature on his Instagram page, he took to IG in 2018 to share an anniversary post for his parents, by the looks of things his parents are still together and Rhys also has two sisters named Zhaania and Michaylia.

The CBBC presenter appears to be very close to his family, with his grandad also featured on the IG grid.

See Also: Get to know Strictly’s Tilly Ramsay, uni, age and Instagram

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING SERIES 19 FROM SEPTEMBER 18TH 2021.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK