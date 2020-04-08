University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The Repair Shop is back on our screens this April 2020 with its new Primetime slot. No longer is it a show for a simple daytime distraction, it now takes pride of place on BBC One every Wednesday evening.

Back in the barn are all of our favourite restorers from Jay Blades to Will Kirk and the Fletcher siblings.

Episode 4 (Wednesday, April 8th) saw an expert with a rather particular specialism descend upon The Repair Shop barn: Richard Biggs.

So, who is Richard Biggs, the binocular expert? We’ve done some digging to find out more about him.

Who is Richard Biggs?

Richard Biggs was born in South East London, ” at the end of WWII,” according to this interview.

Richard got his start working with optical equipment in 1963, when he worked for Wallace Heaton in Bond Street for fifteen months on the Service Counter. While in this role, Richard dealt with a variety of photo and optical equipment.

In 1964, Richard joined the Russian Equipment importers (Technical & Optical Equipment Ltd) and in a team of four, Richard dealt with everything from flash guns, still and cine cameras, projectors and microscopes, to telescopes and binoculars.

Richard Biggs’s own Repair Shop

In the early 1980s, Richard left his job with Hanimex to set up his own repair workshop. He still owns the same shop to this day, which is called Action Optics.

You can find out more about Richard’s company here.

Today in #TheRepairShop, binocular guru Richard Biggs takes on the restoration of a pair of German-built Zeiss night-vision binoculars, salvaged from a captured U-Boat in the last months of the Second World War. Weekdays at 4:30pm on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/Kl5UwbdBK7 — The Repair Shop (@TheRepairShop) May 1, 2019

WATCH THE REPAIR SHOP WEDNESDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE

