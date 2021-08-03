BBC: Who is Richard E Grant's wife? Meet Joan and his daughter Olivia!











Richard E Grant has launched a documentary where he travels the world to follow writer’s footsteps. But his wife and daughter come first.

The actor and presenter is best known for his work in the movie industry, but is showing viewers a new side to him in a new BBC Four travel series.

He is never shy of showing off his relationship with his wife Joan and daughter Olivia, and proudly speaks about his family during his travels.

Viewers may be wondering who his family are, so Reality Titbit has done some research to find out more about Richard’s loved ones.

LOVE ISLAND: What is Amy’s star sign? Fans ‘saw Millie’s bracelet’

Richard E Grant: Write Around The World | Trailer – BBC Trailers BridTV 3498 Richard E Grant: Write Around The World | Trailer – BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1Ki5Fm_hsQU/hqdefault.jpg 826732 826732 center 22403

Who is Richard E Grant’s wife?

Joan Washington

Richard has been married to Joan since 1986!

They also have one daughter together called Olivia.

The couple first met at the Royal National Theatre, while Richard was learning a Belfast accent for a film, and Joan was teaching there.

However, Joan was married at the time, and they had arranged for dialect lessons at her and her husband’s home.

They developed a friendship, before Joan split from her former husband, and Richard went to his home country Swaziland for the holidays.

On his return, he got down on one knee and proposed at the airport!

Get to know Joan Washington

Richard’s wife Joan has taken a different route to his, as a dialect coach.

When they met, she was teaching an accent session with several actors, which initially caught his eye.

She also needed to learn how to do an African accent for a play she was doing at the Royal Shakespeare Company – and Richard is from Swaziland!

Aaaand the rest is history.

Richard also has a stepson from Joan’s previous marriage named Tom, who was seven years old when the couple met.

REAL OR NOT: Did they use CGI on BBC’s Serengeti? Fans lash out

Who is Richard E Grant’s daughter?

Olivia Grant

Richard’s daughter has taken a similar career route to him, as she is now a casting director and associate.

Olivia currently works for Lucy Bevan casting.

When Richard was nominated for best supporting actor at the Oscars for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Olivia went along to cheer him on.

She started her career as an in-house runner for Working Title in 2011, and nine years later, has worked on projects with successful actors.

One of her projects included working with Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif on rom-com What’s Love Got To With It?.

WATCH WRITE AROUND THE WORLD WITH RICHARD E GRANT ON BBC FOUR EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK