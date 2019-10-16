University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Richard Osman’s House of Games is back on BBC Two this October for its third series!

The game show has proven a hit with viewers and become so popular since it started in 2017 that it is now a staple part of the autumn TV schedule.

And although fans love the games, the riddles, the celebs and the banter, there’s one thing which they are desperate to get their hands on from the show: the prizes!

So, can you buy the custom House of Games prizes?

What are the House of Games prizes?

Each week Richard Osman welcomes four celebrities to compete on House of Games. The show airs every weekday with the celebs competing in different rounds and challenges.

Their total scores are added up at the end of the five days to crown the overall winner.

Obviously there is the ultimate prize of winning the title of “House of Games champion” at the end of the week, but every day they compete for custom House of Games prizes. These prizes all feature an outline of Richard Osman’s face… who wouldn’t want one of these special items?!

@richardosman when are you putting the #HouseOfGames prizes in stores? I need a hoody, gloves and smoking jacket with your face on so much — thomas bartlett (@tbartlett89) April 11, 2019

Fans go crazy for House of Games suitcase

At the end of series 3 episode 8 (Wednesday, October 16th), Scarlett Moffatt asked Richard “are these available for purchase?” after her fellow competitor Angelica Bell took away the weekly prize of a custom suitcase.

Fans hit Twitter to express their desires for the Richard Osman suitcase, with one fan stating: “I need that suitcase!”

It’s not the first time fans have been after a custom item from the show, as over the years the game show has featured everything from clothing items, water bottles to home wear!

So, can you buy the prizes?

Unfortunately not.

The custom prizes are not available to buy in stores or anywhere else online.

But people are so desperate to get their hands on the House of Games prizes that they’ve even taken to making their own! Check out one fan who made House of Games inspired gifts for their family at Christmas below.

But considering the response from viewers, hopefully the BBC would be inspired to bring out a line of House of Games-inspired items…

Fingers crossed for Christmas 2019!

Made some prizes for the House of Games I'm running for my family at Christmas! I reckon they're just as good as @richardosman #HouseOfGames pic.twitter.com/5wWYVdpsyl — Bryony (@MisbyMoof) December 17, 2018

