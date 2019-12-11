Rick Stein pays tribute to David Pritchard in episode 6 of Secret France - who was he?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Rick Stein is a well-known celebrity chef. He’s been making foodie documentaries for years and 2019 is no different as he brings out Rick Stein’s Secret France from Tuesday, November 12th.

It’s no secret that Rick is a lover of all things France. He is such a fan of the country and its food that it’s the basis of his newest BBC food programme.

From Alsace to Perigord, Burgundy to the Auvergne, Rick opens our eyes to all the wonders that France has to offer.

So, who is David Pritchard? Rick Stein pays tribute to him in episode 6 of Secret France.

Rick Stein’s Secret France: Episode 6

Episode 6 was the final one of the Secret France series. Each episode sees Rick Stein cook food inspired by his travels across France.

Speaking of his final dish, a tomato and aubergine Tarte Tatin, Rick said: “I thought quite a lot about the last dish that I was going to cook.

While I was making the Tarte Tatin, I was thinking about the director David Pritchard who sadly died while we were making this series. We were great friends, we didn’t always get on.

“But I think that was more about looking at things from different ends of the camera. But what we certainly agreed on was our love of France and French cuisine. And also about the importance in making these programmes.

“I wonder if he would have liked this Tarte Tatin, I think he would but you never knew with Dave.”

Who was David Pritchard?

David Pritchard was the director of Rick Stein’s Secret France as well as many more cooking documentaries including Floyd on Fish, Rick Stein’s Seafood Odyssey and Rick Stein’s Road to Mexico.

After being diagnosed with cancer, he died at the age of 73 in January 2019. He’s the man we can thank for some of the best moments captured on film from TV chefs Rick Stein and Keith Floyd.

David managed to create a different kind of relationship between TV chef and film crew which was a lot more relaxed than anything people had seen before.

An article from The Guardian explains how viewers took to “the substitution of the camera lens for the audience’s eye.”

David was born in Southampton and at the time of his death was married to wife Fiona. He also had a daughter, Lucy.

