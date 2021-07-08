Dragons' Den: How to buy ring making kit - where is 'The Workbench' now?











Dragons’ Den 18th series has brought a fresh line-up of entrepreneurs to BBC One, including for its finale, which features a ring-making kit.

From blue light filters, jam made for children, and cleaning products, to a whisky subscription, there’s been a whole host of different pitches this year.

Bringing a nice ring to it on July 8th – the finale episode – will be The Workbench, who are set to present their own ring-carving kit.

From how to buy the kit for yourselves, to finding out where the company is since appearing on the entrepreneurial show, Reality Titbit have it covered.

Dragons’ Den: Inside the ring-making kit

Created by best friends jewellery designer Katie and jeweller Kirstie, the idea came during an embroidery craft night in their kitchen.

They originally met while studying for their jewellery degree in 2007, before deciding to live together, and later developing their idea.

The ring-making kit by their company ‘The Workbench’ comes with an entire set of materials to make your own rings.

Here are all the materials it comes with:

2 x 5mm wide wax ring casts

Access to exclusive online ring tutorials

Paper design sheet and pencil to sketch ring design ideas

Craft knife

Thumb protector

Ring box & pre-paid UK envelope for safe ring delivery to workshop

Ring sizer (to perfect your ring size)

Ring form for you to specify your ring size, finish and silver ring delivery destination

Gemstone price list and setting out form to allow you to easy select stones to set into your ring

A great post day thanks to @theworkbenchldn. The last time I saw these they were blue wax. In the mean time they were posted off and cast in recycled silver 😍 pic.twitter.com/A8BNpOXMx3 — Sorrell Walsh (@sorrellwalsh) March 24, 2021

How to buy the ring-making kit

The kit works by the buyer designing and carving the rings, before the company gets them cast and polished – and then delivered to you!

If you fancy making some rings using the kit, head to The Workbench London website and click on ‘Shop’ in the top left corner.

You will see several products for sale, but the original home ring carving kit (their best seller) is located on the top left.

The original kit starts from £115, but there are other products available, such as the gemstone ring carving kit for £160.

Other items also include the original signet carving kit, which starts at £150, and the diamond ring carving kit at £200.

There’s even an at home party pack (anyone due to have a hen do?!) for six ring makers, which starts from £568.50.

Where is ‘The Workbench’ now?

Known as the world’s first at home ring carving kit, The Workbench currently has a five-star rating, on both Facebook and Woman and Home.

It has been described as “officially the most addictive craft kit we’ve ever tried” by Woman and Home, who couldn’t find any cons with the product.

With 720 likes on their Facebook page and 21k followers on Instagram, they are fairly popular, but are likely to go up the ranks after Dragons’ Den.

During their time on the show, they gave different kits to each Dragon, and even borrowed rings made by their customers for their pitch!

