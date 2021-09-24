RuPaul's Drag Race UK River Medway's 'iconic' catwalk meme explained











RuPaul’s Drag Race UK officially returned to screens on Thursday, September 23rd. Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, RuPaul and Matt Lucas had the pleasure of judging the first show of all-new series 3.

Kathy Burke, Alesha Dixon, Judi Love, Nicola Coughlan, Lulu and Nadine Coyle are all expected to appear as guest judges in 2021. Victoria Scone, Veronica Green, Vanity Milan, Kitty Scott-Claus and co are all ready to battle it out to become the UK’s biggest drag superstar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3

Who is River Medway?

River Medway is a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3.

The Drag Queen hails from Medway, Kent. She’s 22 years old and describes her drag as “camp, feel good and shallow“.

She adds that she’s “fifty per cent British, fifty per cent Singaporean and 100 per cent a crossdresser… River Medway is “t**s, teeth and ar**” according to her Drag Race intro video.

The RPDR star’s catwalk explored

During RPDR UK season 3 episode 1, the 12 new contestants had their first experience of walking the runway for the judges.

River Medway had not only the judges in fits of laughter but, judging by Twitter, viewers of RPDR UK loved her performance, too.

The queen of Medway was dressed up as a statue of Thomas Waghorn who’s often found with a traffic cone on top of his head.

Given that the Thomas Waghorn statue is located in Railway Street, Chatham, RuPaul had no idea what River Medway was referencing. She said: “I don’t know what that is!“

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK | Season 3 Teaser | BBC Three BridTV 4818 RuPaul’s Drag Race UK | Season 3 Teaser | BBC Three https://i.ytimg.com/vi/LIaxk2pMMgs/hqdefault.jpg 860284 860284 center 22403

River Medway memes take over Twitter

River Medway’s catwalk was deemed so iconic that many viewers have turned her into a meme on Twitter.

One person Tweeted: “Y’all have no idea how much this iconic statue with traffic cone means to us Medway dwellers! YES PLEASE THANK YOU“.

Another said: “As a Medway girl, i can confirm this is 100% accurate. Iconic and instantly recognisable. Thought she may go go for the “Chatham Chav” but far more clever. Love you“.

LOVE this. The statue!! She's the bloody statue – @river_medway representing! FYI anyone watching #DragRaceUK, this was her costume inspiration… pic.twitter.com/p1rMKIs4ew — Liam Heffernan (@thisistheheff) September 23, 2021

