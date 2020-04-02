University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Great British Menu finally hit the Scottish heats on Wednesday, April 1st meaning viewers were in for delicious dishes inspired by Scottish literature from Harry Potter to Treasure Island.

Undoubtedly one of the strongest chefs of the bunch was Roberta Hall. She trumped her competitors – Gordon Jones, Ross Bryans, Amy Elles – in every round.

So, with Roberta progressing to the next round, we thought it best to get to know the Scottish chef better. Find out everything you need to know about Roberta Hall here!

Get to know Chef Roberta

Roberta Hall is an Edinburgh born and bred chef. This is the first time Roberta has competed on Great British Menu, but already, she’s sailing through the courses with top scores.

Roberta first found her feet in the industry at the age of 15, when her school encouraged students to do work experience somewhere. Roberta chose to do her placement in The Tower Restaurant in Edinburgh, where her passion for cooking was ignited. Then Roberta continued to work at part-time at The Tower whilst she finished school, then worked there full-time before heading off to catering college.

Some of the places where Roberta has worked include Number 16 in Glasgow, Slaley Hall hotel, Edinburgh’s Balmoral hotel, then at the world-famous Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

Roberta’s most notable work includes spending over nine years working for Michelin-starred Scottish chef Tom Kitchin, first at The Kitchin, then at Castle Terrace.

Roberta Hall’s restaurant

Roberta is currently the chef patron of The Little Chartroom in Edinburgh. She opened The Little Chartroom with her husband Shaun back in June 2018.

Shaun and Roberta met when they were both working at Castle Terrace. Shaun was front of house, and continues to work that role at The Little Chartroom.

The Little Chartroom has gained quiz the buzz about it since it opened, and it won Best Newcomer at the 2019 Edinburgh Restaurant Awards.

Follow Roberta on Instagram

To keep up to date with the latest on Roberta and all her delicious cookery, then the best place to find her is on Instagram.

You can catch Roberta uncle the Insta handle @roberta_hall3031. Already, Roberta has over 1,000 followers and counting.

For the most part, Roberta posts snaps of her cooking, but there are the occasional pictures of her out and about with husband Shaun.

