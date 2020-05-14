The finale of Great British Menu 2020 is just around the corner after another season full of amazing culinary dishes.
This year’s theme has been influenced by children’s literature so we’ve seen everything from Harry Potter- to Alice in Wonderland-inspired meals.
The chefs have competed in a series of tough cooking challenges to earn their spot in the finale and cook at the 2020 banquet.
Representing Scotland on the BBC competition is Roberta Hall-McCarron. So, let’s meet Roberta and get to know her better, including husband and restaurant!
Who is Roberta Hall-McCarron?
Roberta is a professional chef from Edinburgh. She discovered her passion for cooking at the age of 15 when she undertook a short work experience at a local restaurant.
After graduating from school, Roberta threw herself in the culinary world and the same restaurant offered her a full-time role.
She also worked for chef Tom Kitchin at his restaurant The Kitchin in Leith and later for chef Dominic Jack at Castle Terrace. Speaking about how much she had learned from the two chefs, Roberta told Women In The Food Industry:
My two main mentors are Tom Kitchin and Dominic Jack, without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. They taught me so much, not even just in regard to cooking but the everyday running of business.
Roberta: Husband and restaurant
After gaining experience as a chef, Roberta took the leap and opened her own restaurant.
She and her husband Shaun are co-founders of The Little Chartroom – a chic and cosy neighbourhood bistro based in Edinburgh.
Opening her own business made a lot of sense for Roberta after working as a chef for many years, while her husband has experience in the hospitality industry too.
The Little Chartroom is currently open for takeaway only and you can find more about it on Instagram.
Roberta has been very active on social media following her stint on Great British Menu.
On Instagram, she has a fan base of more than 2,400 followers. You can give her a follow @roberta_hall3031.
She’s on Twitter too and you can find her handle @arehaul21.
Ouch!! That was a sore one last night with some tough comments, such an intense day with some amazing cooking!! Being 15 minutes late wasn’t ideal and definitely the lesser of two evils- I couldn’t go about serving raw rabbit to the @greatbritishmenu judges on national television 😂 Congrats to @cheftombarnes your lamb was one of my favourite dishes of the whole week! 👏👏👏 On to the dessert tonight, hopefully I can redeem myself 🤞 #brutal #greatbritishmenu #rabbit
