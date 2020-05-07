Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

This week of Great British Menu features talented chefs from the northeast of England.

Series 15 of the BBC cooking competition sees professional chefs from the British culinary world who compete to create the best dishes inspired by children’s literature.

From favourite children’s authors to unforgettable characters, these cooks never disappoint to create delicious masterpieces and colourful compositions.

Competing on Thursday’s (May 7th) episode is Ruth Hansom. Here’s everything you need to know about Ruth, including age, career and Instagram!

Meet Ruth Hansom

Ruth is a 24-year-old chef from Durham. On the BBC competition, Ruth combines some of her favourite books as a kid, as well as children’s authors from northeast England.

In 2017, she became the first female cook to win the award for Young Chef of the Year. Plus, she’s the youngest chef competing from the north-east in this year’s series.

Since April 2019, Ruth has been the head chef of Pomona’s Restaurant & Bar in London. The restaurant offers classic British food such as English Breakfast and Sunday Roast.

Great British Menu

Ruth Hansom: Education and experience

Ruth entered the culinary world at the age of 15 when she moved to London to pursue a professional career as a chef.

Between 2012 and 2016, she completed her training at Westminster College Kingsway. She then worked as a commis chef at Boundary Restaurant for one year before joining The Ritz London – first as an apprentice and then as a demi chef de partie.

In 2018, Ruth took part in BBC’s My Million Pound Menu where she planned to open her own restaurant with sommelier Emily Lambert.

However, that project has been put on hold as Ruth focuses on her role as a head chef at Pomona’s.

Follow Ruth on Instagram

Ruth’s regular appearances on the TV has gained her popularity on social media and a big follower count.

With 795 posts, she has 11.5k fans who follow her work as a professional chef and personal life outside of the kitchen.

Follow her under the handle @ruthhansom.

WATCH GREAT BRITISH MENU WED, THURS, FRI AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK