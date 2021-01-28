Who is Ruth Madeley's boyfriend? Celebrity Best Home Cook star's love life explored!











Ruth Madeley is amongst the line-up of celebrities showing off their culinary skills on Celebrity Best Home Cook. So who is her boyfriend?

The BBC cooking show puts celebrities to the ultimate test, putting their usual talents aside and focusing on their culinary skills instead.

Celebrity Best Home Cook has brought celebrities into the kitchen for the first time, including Ruth, and fans are wondering who her boyfriend is.

So let’s get to know all we can about Ruth Madeley’s boyfriend – meet Joe!

Programme Name: Celebrity Best Home Cook – TX: 27/01/2021 – Episode: Celebrity Best Home Cook – ep2 (No. 2) – Picture Shows: Ruth Madeley – (C) Keo Films – Photographer: Keo Films

Who is Ruth Madeley?

Ruth is an actress, known for her roles in Years and Years and The Rook.

The 33-year-old was born with spina bifida and has worked with the charity Whizz-Kidz since they made her a custom wheelchair at the age of five.

She was nominated for a BAFTA for her work in Don’t Take My Baby in 2016, and given the Princess Diana Memorial Award for young people at 13.

CELEBS GO DATING: Who is Karim Zeroual?

Who is Ruth Madeley’s boyfriend?

Joe Lawrence

Ruth and Joe have been together since 2012, and have known each other since they were young.

He is a car and motorbike fanatic, who enjoys making YouTube videos about his latest restoration projects!

They have a bulldog together, who they live with in the north west.

Ruth and Joe moved into their first house as a couple in 2016.

Our Joe made a beautiful roast while I had a nap for us both…



Teamwork perfection over here. — Ruth Madeley (@ruth_madeley) January 10, 2021

ITV: When and where was Beat the Chasers filmed?

Meet Joe on Instagram

Most of Joe’s Instagram features photos of motorbikes that he has transformed, as well as the trailer him and his dad regularly go for rides on.

He also doesn’t stop showing his love and support for Ruth, who he has described on Instagram as his “hero”.

Joe also enjoys going mountain biking, so he is pretty active!

A few years ago, Joe broke his neck as a result of motorbike racing, but says that the “urge to race hasn’t gone”.

WATCH CELEBRITY BEST HOME COOKS ON BBC ONE EVERY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK