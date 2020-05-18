Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

BBC One‘s documentary series Panorama brings another episode of investigative journalism.

Airing tonight (Monday, May 18th), the broadcaster brings Coronavirus Crisis: Europe’s Migrant Camps which will look into a Greek refugee camp during the pandemic crisis.

The series documents what is life for many migrants in camps as they try to tackle and limit the spread of the virus.

Reporting on the documentary is a journalist and refugee Said Reza Adib. So, let’s meet Said and get to know him better, including how he ended up at the Greek camp.

Who is Said Reza Adib?

Said is a 38-year-old Afghan journalist.

Said and his family has lived at migrant camps for a few years after fleeing Afghanistan over fears that he might get prosecuted there.

The reporter used to live at Moria refugee camp in Lesbos which made headlines in news reports over poor living conditions, safety concerns and limited medical care.

In a 2018 interview with IBTimes UK, Reza discussed his time in the camp and revealed: “I’m a journalist, an educated person. But one time I think that I should do something about killing myself, it was in Moria.”

He went on to say that living in the camp was “hell” and described the camp as “shameful for a European country”.

After that, Said moved to Kara Tepe where he and his family found the living conditions better compared to Moria.

FLOWER SHOW NEWS: Chelsea Flower Show fans wonder ‘is Joe Swift married?’

Said Reza Adib on Panorama

In BBC’s Panorama, Said shares what’s life at a migrant camp during a pandemic.

Some of the footage is filmed on phones as people reveal their stories on sharing public amenities and open up about being more vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

Has Said been on other documentaries?

Yes, Said directed a short documentary during his time at the migrant camp Moria.

Called Children of Moria, Said and Mohammad Javad Mousavi shot a one-minute film on their phones, showing the life of children and their families at the Greek camp.

The documentary is part of Caravan’s international film festival and you can watch it on YouTube.

WATCH PANORAMA ON MONDAY, MAY 18TH AT 7.30 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK