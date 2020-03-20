University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Great British Menu is back this March 2020, providing us with some much needed foodie escapism while the country heads into a lockdown.

This fifteenth season introduces us to a whole new batch of British chefs, each hoping to secure their place at this year’s banquet. The theme is children’s literature, celebrating the 150th anniversary of Charles Dickens, so expect everything from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia; it’s one of the most creative briefs yet!

One of the standout chefs from the Central region is Sally Abé.

So, who is chef Sally? Find out more about her here!

Who is Sally from Great British Menu?

Originally hailing from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, Sally Abé is head chef at The Harwood Arms.

The Harwood Arms is a one Michelin-starred (and the only London-based Michelin-starred) gastropub, which is based in Fulham.

Sally had no ambitions of being a chef from a young age, as she told Great British Chefs, but only discovered her calling at the age of 18 after committing to a rather dull office job. Sally explained in the interview:

I enrolled on a hospitality business management and culinary arts degree at Sheffield Hallam University, which I really enjoyed, and for my final placement year I decided to head to the Savoy.

From there on out, Sally was set on her career path.

Chef Sally on Great British Menu

Despite tough competition, Sally wowed on Great British Menu in both the first and second episode.

The first episode, for her starter and fish course, Sally scored tens across the board. This carried through to the second episode, where her mains and dessert earned her top marks again.

Sally also won over Great British Menu fans completely with her Willy Wonka-inspired chocolate bar dessert. It was a total winner!

Is Sally married?

Yes!

Sally is married to star chef Matt Abé. Matt is the Chef de Cuisine at three Michelin-starred, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

You might recognise Matt as he has been seen on the likes of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Does Sally have Instagram?

Yes. You can find Sally under the Instagram handle @littlechefsally.

As you’d expect from a Michelin-starred chef, the majority of Sally’s Instagram feed is dominated by stunning shots of her culinary skills. But she also posts about her life with her fellow food star Matt and their travels.

Sally already has over 5,800 followers and counting. Be sure to join them!

