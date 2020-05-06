Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

If you’re looking for a fine dining experience with fun games, I’ll Get This combines those two things together in a catchy game show.

The BBC programme returned on our screens with series 2 in 2020. And similar to the first series, every episode features five celebrities dining and playing a series of games during the meal courses. But whoever loses the games, must pay for the entire table bill!

Episode 4 (May 5th) featured the likes of former Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay and, naturally, viewers are interested to know who her rock star husband is.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sally’s partner Steve White, from career to Instagram!

Who is Steve White?

Steve is a 54-year-old drummer from South London.

He discovered his passion for music at the age of 10 when he joined the local social club Boys Brigade. After that, he picked up drumming lessons and started collecting jazz records, progressing quickly and confidently learning the new skill.

Steve’s breakthrough in the music industry was when he joined Paul Weller’s band The Style Council. As part of the group, Steve took part in videos and recordings and played at Wembley’s Live Aid concert in 1985.

Steve was also a drum teacher at Trinity Laban College in Greenwich and Goldsmiths College in London. In 2018, he appeared in Sky Arts’ programme The Art of Drumming.

Most recently, Steve has been teaching online drum lessons on his YouTube channel.

Sally Lindsay and Steve White’s children

Sally and Steve got married back in 2013. They tied the knot in a ceremony in Greenwich, joined by Sally’s celebrity friends and colleagues from Coronation Street.

Sally and Steve are parents to 9-year-old twin brothers Victor and Louie.

Prior to meeting Sally, Steve was married to Hayley Marsh and they have two children together called Kristabel and Curtis.

Is Steve on Instagram?

Yes, Steve is on Instagram!

On his profile, Steve writes that he’s a “drummer, dad, husband, supports Charlton”. The last one refers to Steve’s huge support and love for Charlton Athletic FC.

Follow Steve on Insta under the name @whiteydrums. You can find him on Twitter @drummerwhitey.

WATCH I’LL GET THIS FROM TUESDAY, APRIL 14TH ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK