Race Across the World returned for a much-anticipated second season in 2020.

This year, the BBC series follows the epic journey of five pairs from Mexico to Argentina. The show’s catch is that they all must reach their final destination without taking a single flight as they rely on local transport and good old maps.

One of the contestants in the competition is Sam Gardiner. So, let’s meet Sam on Instagram and get to know him better!

Who is Sam Gardiner?

Sam is 19 years old and comes from Manchester. He joined the BBC Two series with his 54-year-old mother Jo.

Sam works as a landscape designer and this is the first time he embarked on such a long and tough backpacking journey.

Sam on Race Across the World

Sam and Jo are very close and his main reason to join the series is to enjoy an epic journey with his mother. In an interview for the BBC, Sam explained:

“Travelling with mum, getting to see different places and to get to go on adventures. Mum and I are very close – we often think or say the same things. She has travelled a lot in her life, so I think it would be fun to do it with her.”

The Race Across the World star added:

She always seems to get things right, she can speak to people and fix things – she’s amazing.

When you have to wait all day for the next bus 😬😬#RaceAcrossTheWorld @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/ksr20aSiWm — Race Across The World (@RATW_official) April 5, 2020

Follow Sam on social media

We found Sam on social media! You can follow him on Instagram under the handle @sam_gardinerratw20.

He’s hasn’t been that active on the social media app, but his follower count has grown since his stint on Race Across the World.

With just 12 posts, Sam has over 1,200 followers at the time of publication. Plus, it looks like he joined Instagram to share more about his journey on the BBC series.

