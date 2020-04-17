Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

On Friday (April 17th), the three remaining MasterChef stars entered the kitchen in a bid to become the 2020 winner.

Each one of them had to create the perfect culinary dish and impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace for one last time.

One of the amateur chefs taking part in the BBC competition is Sandy Tang who swapped her tech career to become an amateur chef.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Sandy, including age, career and Instagram!

Meet MasterChef’s Sandy

Sandy is a 24-year-old technology consultant who lives in Reading.

At the age of 13, the MasterChef star moved from Macau to the UK when she could hardly speak English. In 2017, she graduated in Electronics Engineering and joined Huawei as a graduate engineer.

But that wasn’t enough for the young chef as she was after more challenges in her career. At the age of 23, she joined the digital consultancy firm Accenture as a technology consultant where she works on a range of projects across the UK.

And at the age of 24, she decided to challenge herself further and join MasterChef. Well, her hard work has clearly paid off!

Follow Sandy on Instagram

You can follow Sandy’s Instagram @sandytangst where the amateur chef’s account has had a significant boost in her follower count.

Once Sandy earned her spot in the MasterChef finale, her fans have grown from 783 (April 9th) to almost 1,600 at the time of publication (April 17th)!

On her profile, you will find plenty of recipes ranging from delicious cakes to Asian-inspired dishes.

WATCH MASTERCHEF SERIES 16 FROM FEBRUARY 24TH ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK